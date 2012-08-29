Indeed, our analysis finds no evidence to support the popular idea that the recovery is slowed because employers can’t find workers with the necessary skills to fill job vacancies. In the 100 largest metro areas, roughly one-third of all jobs take more than one month to fill, but this ratio has not increased since 2006, is uncorrelated with unemployment rates, and was roughly the same in the 1960s, according to a 1966 study. Moreover, the ratio of job openings to new hires has been no different post- Great Recession than during the housing boom years. There just are not enough openings.

But this doesn’t mean that education has no important short-term effects. Educated workers present short-term advantages to metro economies in terms of higher spending power--which boosts demand for local services provided by less educated workers--and higher rates of business creation. College-educated workers are twice as likely to own a business that employs workers as adults with no more than a high school diploma. As a result, metro economies that are well educated have a significantly higher rate of job openings, higher business growth, and higher job growth.

Over the long term, education has a huge effect on metro and national labor market health. Here, the relationship between the supply of and demand for educated workers is especially important. To measure mismatch between supply and demand in a given metro area, I calculated the average years of education required by vacancies using the Conference Board’s Help Wanted Online series and compared it to the years of education attained by the average worker. No single factor more strongly predicts metro unemployment than the “gap” between those two measures. The unemployment rate difference between those metro areas that are above average compared to those below on this “education gap” index is two percentage points. This is how metro areas like Madison, Washington D.C., Boston, and Charleston S.C. have maintained low relatively low unemployment rates, compared to places like El Paso and Bakersfield.

The mismatch between supply and demand means that there are far too few job openings for less educated workers. In 2007, there 2.9 job openings over the course of the year for each unemployed worker with a high school diploma or less. In 2011, there were just 1.6 openings. Things also got worse for educated workers. In 2007, there were 12 openings for every unemployed worker with a college degree or higher, compared to just 5.6 in 2011.

Yet, these opportunities vary widely across metro areas. In Madison, there were five job openings in 2011 for every unemployed worker with a high school diploma or less. In Riverside, California and McAllen, Texas, there were just 0.5.