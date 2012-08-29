In response, Romney hoped to put some distance between himself and the Ryan plan. True, both Ryan and Romney have endorsed a version of “premium support,” in which seniors would get a voucher for health insurance rather than a blanket guarantee to cover their medical expenses. But Ryan has laid out specific numbers—numbers that fall far short of what insurance would cost seniors—whereas Romney has been exceedingly vague. Meanwhile, whereas Ryan cuts over $700 billion in Medicare spending on payments to hospitals, nursing homes, and insurers—the same cuts Obamacare made—Romney has vowed to restore the cuts, arguing that they're harmful to seniors.

In retrospect, it’s clear that Romney wanted to attack Obama’s Medicare cuts, a strategy Republicans used with great success in 2010. And yet, as long as Ryan loomed in the ether, there was a limit to how effectively he could do this. Ever since he introduced it in 2011, Ryan’s plan has been the de facto GOP platform, after all. Had Romney repudiated it, there would have been stories about how Romney was distancing himself from his party’s brightest star and deepest thinker. Ryan himself, not wanting to dilute his own brand for the sake of a doomed nominee, would have had little incentive to make the distancing painless. Even if he didn’t call out Romney explicitly, his silence could have been damning. “Romney, and Republicans, will be running on the Romney-Ryan plan no matter what,” Bill Kristol and Stephen Hayes wrote in The Weekly Standard. “What would make things worse is if Romney tries to run away from the Ryan plan, whoever’s on the ticket.”

This was mostly right. But Kristol and Hayes missed the one scenario in which Romney can run away from the Ryan plan with complete impunity—the scenario in which Ryan is his running mate. Upon joining the ticket, Ryan pretty much had to eat whatever Romney decided to serve. Suddenly Romney was the boss, and Ryan was clearly the number two.

This dynamic has been evident from the get-go. During their first interview together after the Ryan announcement, CBS’s Bob Schieffer wondered if Romney planned to make the election “a referendum on Paul Ryan's budget.” “Well, I have my budget plan as you know that I’ve put out. And that’s the budget plan that we’re going to run on,” Romney responded. Ryan kept his mouth shut and looked on admiringly. During another CBS interview a few days later, Romney was asked if he was “running on [Ryan’s] budget or on your budget.” “My budget, of course,” he said. “I’m the one running for president.” Flashing the serene confidence of a mafia don, he added: “Congressman Ryan has joined my campaign, and his campaign is my campaign now.”

These marching orders have not been lost on Ryan. The same day as the second CBS interview, the running mate was in Florida attacking Obamacare for “raiding” Medicare to the tune of $716 billion—almost exactly the same $716 billion he’s proposed cutting from the program. Suffice it to say, it’s hard to imagine Ryan leveling similar charges were he not on the Romney ticket. But such is life for a running mate.

Having said all that, I’m still slightly confused by the Ryan pick. My gut says the Obama campaign will eventually mount its own Medicare attack—the counter-counter-offensive—which will prove pretty effective and help Obama win by a bigger margin than most pundits expect. But the benefits of the run-toward-your-weakness theory are that it: 1. accounts for the previously unaccountable, which is why Romney would pick a running mate who appears to hurt him; 2. is based on an asset that’s unique to the Ryan selection (co-opting a potential skeptic), as opposed to an asset (like being a white guy) that’s evident in many other candidates; 3. reflects rational thinking; and 4. is built on a logic that’s working at the moment. In fact, most recent polls show Obama and Romney roughly tied on the question of who would handle Medicare better (see here and here), something few of us were talking about before the Ryan pick. It’s enough to make you admire the Romney campaign’s handiwork.

