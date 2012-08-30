In a chapter about a Sex Week “Fetish Fashion Show”—students, male and female, modeling lingerie designed by their peers to raise money for HIV/AIDS—Harden laments, “all those intelligent, amazing young women on parade before a crowd of rowdy oglers. It felt like something valuable had been thrown around with no thought or care.” Never mind that these women (and men) are the ones choosing to throw themselves around, perhaps because they think they can withstand a little ogling. According to Harden, these girls are in their underwear because they want to be in committed relationships, and their male peers are biologically unable to see them as anything but meat.

To boil it down: Harden likes standing up for women, but he is less fond of women who stand up for themselves. He presents the leadership of the Yale Women’s Center, the home of feminism on campus, as a group of drama queens who play up their outrage to get attention. As he says, the Center has sometimes alienated other women with its reputation for radicalism, but recent leadership has consciously sought moderation. After writing that Yalies think the Center is a “quorum of radical lesbians and bitter man haters,” and that this is a “caricature … not completely without basis,” Harden adds magnanimously that he had one friend on the board who, for the record, was neither. Very generous. And Harden attacks Yale feminists on ridiculous grounds, chastising them for the time and energy they spent retaliating against frat boys who chanted “We love Yale sluts” outside their doors in 2008 when women were being raped in Pakistan at the same time. Can an organization devoted to women on a specific campus not focus on its own constituency? Are traumas that affect women at Yale not legitimate, too? Apparently, they are only legitimate when Harden is the one to point them out.

Finally Harden’s argument completely doubles back on itself. The book is supposed to start a conversation about how Yale’s sexual culture should change, but Harden’s real point is that he wishes we would just, please, stop talking about it. “If colleges can’t do anything to help students,” he writes, “I wish they would at least stop actively doing them harm” by teaching them how to masturbate and tell a partner what they want. He asks, “What interest should Yale have in the details of students’ sex lives?” In Harden’s universe, disrespect toward women and sexual assault are prevalent not because university high-ups aren’t setting rules and teaching values, but because we think and talk about sex too much. If we would just close the doors, everything would be fine.

At one point in the book, Harden quotes a friend saying mournfully that Sex Week manages to “demystify” something that should be special. I tend to think that “mystery” doesn’t belong in sex—it certainly doesn’t help with the issue of consent—but this young woman is right that Yalies have a habit of denying they feel vulnerable when they actually do. And this brings me back to that fight with my boyfriend: I wanted the thrill of pretending I felt completely in control when I actually felt a little bit in over my head. This dynamic can go horribly wrong.

But it is not unique to sex, and it is not all bad. It is part of pushing yourself—signing up for a hard class or taking an intimidating job. Forming the kind of meaningful relationship for which Harden is a cheerleader, sharing your most private self with another person. Only by trying different boundaries can we learn which ones suit us. Harden exhorts Yale women to demand more from relationships, to self-actualize and self-respect. Learning how to do this, as it turns out, is somewhat difficult, and involves making mistakes. Luckily, that’s what college is for.

Nora Caplan-Bricker is an Editorial Assistant at The New Republic.