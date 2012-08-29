The National Football League’s players have in the broadest sense supported the league’s professional refs in their labor dispute with league owners, which still shows little sign of abating. (Today, the NFL made it official: the referees will be locked out of Week 1 games, which will impact who gets into the playoffs every bit as much as those Week 17 nail-biters.) The NFL Players Association has rightly recognized this as an economic dispute, in which the total that’s being disputed (some $16.5 million over five years) amounts to pocket change for league owners. The players have also not refrained from making moral claims for the referees’ position. “In 2011, the NFL tasked officials with increased responsibilities in protecting player health and safety, and its search for scabs undermines that important function,” the group declared in a statement in June. “Professional athletes require professional referees.”

But over the course of the pre-season, the league seems to have managed to drive a wedge between the professional players and the professional refs. The instrument of choice? The gaffe-prone amateurs who are filling in for the professionals. As has become clear through the three rounds of preseason games, the main thing the real refs and the replacements have in common are the striped shirts: the replacements, in a word, suck. In response, many individual players have publicly bemoaned and mocked the replacements, effectively undermining the normal referees’ negotiating position. As they used to say in a different time and place, the players are becoming “objectively” pro-management; when the going got tough, the players’ ostensible concerns for the sport and their own health went out the window. And absent all along has been the recognition that the referees are, pardon the expression, on their team.

Before we get to that, a quick note on just how bad the replacement referees are: We don’t really know. The most frequent errors during the preseason have not been egregiously incorrect calls but rather lapses with decorum of the sort that sully the overall product but don’t necessarily affect the game itself: the lead of a New York Times article this week, for example, referred to one ref who announced calls with his back to the television camera and another who credited the Atlanta Falcons with coming from Arizona and had previously officiated in the Lingerie Football League (which appears to be what it sounds like). But, sure, they have missed calls the normal refs probably wouldn’t. They have failed to uphold the normal refs’ practice of perennially screwing over whichever team you root for (I kid). And most of all they have exhibited a stark lack of knowledge over the rules: a kick returner was called for holding (can’t happen); a team was awarded an extra play because the first quarter had ended on a defensive penalty (halves may not end on defensive penalties, but quarters may). The first major screw-up is likely not to be judgment-based—a missed pass interference, a phantom holding—but something characterized by actual ignorance. Still, it would be silly to analyze the replacement refs on merely three weeks of games, particularly in the preseason: The dataset is neither large nor representative enough.

But this hasn’t stopped the players from mouthing off. Minnesota Vikings kicker Chris Kluwe, a frequent quote-source for NFL beat reporters, tweeted, “The NFL really needs to kiss and make up with the refs. Their replacements are horrible. Frankly, it’s kind of embarrassing.” Said All-Pro Packers cornerback Charles Woodson, “They haven’t been very good.” Drew Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints (and—full disclosure—also for my fantasy team), who is particularly active in the players union, added, “I would be concerned if it went into the regular season, certainly.”