“Republicans support a healthy intercity passenger rail system, and where economically viable, the development of a national high-speed passenger railroad system as an instrument of economic development, and enhanced mobility,” the transportation plank read in 2000. “We also support a multi-modal approach to our transportation needs,” it went on, bemoaning congestion and speaking of state-level flexibility to build infrastructure “from highways to bike lanes.”

Support for a robust passenger rail system continued in 2004, as part of a “comprehensive transportation policy.” As recently as 2008, they endorsed an approach that would be “mindful of the special needs of both rural and urban communities,” “ensure mobility across both rural and urban areas,” and be “committed to minimizing transportation’s impact on climate change, our local environments, and the nation's energy use.”

This year, it’s all about gutting cumbersome environmental review, somehow expecting that the private sector will be able to finance high-speed rail construction, and making sure that the Highway Trust Fund gets spent on highways, not fripperies like light rail and bike paths.

Given the oil-and-water nature of the current electoral map, it’s not surprising that Republicans would decide that running against cities plays to their base. While there used to at least be conservatives outside major cities who rode commuter rail into work, now the Westchesters of the world are liberal too. Immigrants who once flocked to downtowns are now on the fringes, and even more dependent on transit. And Mitt Romney certainly has no need for a city bus.

In a way, of course, the platform framers are right: Urban progressives in Obama’s camp do believe that housing people in dense neighborhoods that support public transit and all sorts of other amenities should be a public policy goal, because it’s actually the best tool we’ve got for promoting opportunity and creating wealth.