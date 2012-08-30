Memo to Romney-Ryan speechwriters John McConnell, Lindsay Hayes, and Stuart Stevens: Watch your back around this guy Matthew Scully!

Scully, who with McConnell is credited with writing Paul Ryan’s crowd-pleasing convention speech, is a former White House speechwriter and author of a well-regarded book, Dominion, that urges humans to show greater respect for the animal kingdom. The animal Scully most emulates is the black widow spider. Scully’s method is to lavish the boss with an embarrassing degree of adulation, to be an enthusiastic team player, to slip into the background as all good political staffers must—and then, after he departs government service, to generate considerable publicity for himself by attacking his onetime competitors for the boss's (and the wider public's) attention. These former colleagues’ invariable sin is—get this—overweening personal ambition! Scully has done this not once, but twice.

In January 1993 Scully, a former speechwriter to Vice President Dan Quayle, penned an essay for the Washington Post “Outlook” section headlined, “Bush League Of Their Own: An Inside Story Of Spineless Self-Promotion.” The Democratic victor, Bill Clinton, hadn’t even been inaugurated yet, but to Scully it wasn’t too soon to ask:

How did an honorable, loyal man like George Bush wind up dependent on men so devoid of both virtues? Probably because of that very civility and fealty. Kind forbearance toward one’s staff is admirable, provided you have first assembled a capable and trustworthy staff. It turns out the election really was “about trust” after all. President Bush trusted the wrong people.

Which people? Some—for instance, a functionary in the White House Office of Political Affairs—went unnamed (“a man in whom vanity ran far deeper than conviction. He brought to public service the greedy zeal of a hobbyist, a loyalty dependent on the next presidential favor or keepsake and principles about as fragile as his little model airplane”). Others Scully named. White House budget chief Richard Darman was “Cassiius” to Poppy Bush’s “Caesar.” Spokeswoman Torie Clarke and Deputy Campaign Manager Mary Matalin gabbed to the press too much about their “upcoming marriage” (Clarke) and “romance with Clinton’s strategist” (Matalin). “Did they really suppose the president was served by having his campaign press secretaries jabbering on about their wonderful lives of newfound celebrity?” John Frohnmeyer, director of the National Endowment for the Arts, would routinely “sponge political capital off his old friend and then play the media against him.” Campaign Counsel Jim Pinkerton (faulted for writing a piece about working for Bush published in TNR) was “a man, obscure outside of Washington, who could become a force in the world only here.” These people were profoundly unworthy not only of “honorable, loyal” George H.W. Bush but also of Scully’s immediate boss, Dan Quayle, who in response to “taunts and cruel snobbery” about his abilities made himself into a “wise realist” and a model of “perseverance” and “humility.” (Elsewhere, Scully has compared his colleague on Quayle’s staff, William Kristol, to Michael Corleone.)