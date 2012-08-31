Convention acceptance speeches don’t have to be wonky. Nominees use these speeches primarily to introduce themselves to the voters and to lay out the broad themes of what they hope will be their presidencies. But, in this case, the lack of specificity is of a piece with Romney’s whole campaign.

He has made broad promises, like vowing to cap non-defense spending at 16 percent of gross domestic product and promising to cut tax rates in ways that will be revenue-neutral. But he has refused to provide details on how he’d meet these goals, most likely because providing details would mean acknowledging the inevitable tradeoffs: That his spending cap would require drastic cuts to programs most Americans value, or that his tax plan would probably end up raising taxes for the middle class.

On Thursday evening, Romney vowed once again to create 12 million jobs in the next four years. That sounds like a big number. But, as several economists have pointed out, 12 million new jobs is what many models already predict the economy will produce.

A few months ago, Romney published a formal plan called “Believe in America.” And, at more than 180 pages in length, it certainly looks detailed, breaking down his agenda into 59 items rather than just five. But the proposals are mostly about familiar conservative ideas for boosting growth in the future. Whether or not those proposals are likely to work—I’m skeptical, as you might have guessed—they are unlikely to create many jobs in the next year or two. As I noted when I first wrote about that manifesto, even prominent conservatives like Josh Barro and David Frum agree that the plan doesn’t seem to address the immediate problem of slow growth and high unemployment.

Here’s how Frum put it: