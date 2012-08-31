While everyone judges whether Romney gets a 2 or a 6 point bounce, don’t forget that there is only a weak relationship between a candidate’s vertical leap and their performance in November. Instead, remember to follow a few potential beneath-the-hood bounces that might wind up mattering more in November.

1) Will Romney’s favorability ratings improve? He doesn’t need to be wildly popular, but he probably needs to get close to even in an average of polls. If he can’t do it after the RNC, that's a sign that Obama's attacks might be more durable than Republicans hope.

2) Can Romney consolidate the voters who outright disapprove of Obama’s performance? One of Romney’s true signs of weakness has been the discrepancy between his 46 percent ceiling in the RealClearPolitics average and Obama’s 48 percent disapproval rating. It would be surprising if he can’t close the gap after the RNC.

3) Can Obama improve his approval rating? Obama’s approval rating has been lodged beneath 50 percent for years, but a convention geared toward making the president’s case could plausibly move the numbers. Following Bush’s RNC in 2004, his approval rating ticked up from 49.5 percent on August 31 to 52.9 percent on September 9 in the RCP average.