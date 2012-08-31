When Mitt Romney accepted the GOP nomination for president on Thursday night, Republicans greeted him with a standing ovation. But it's safe to say that there were dozens of politicians in the convention hall who were thinking: That could be me—in four years.

That's the type of thing, of course, that narcissistic politicians often say to themselves. But this time, it's true. If the Republican convention proved anything, it's that there will be an unusually strong cadre of Republicans vying for the 2016 nomination if Mitt Romney fails to win the White House in 2012. Increasingly, it seems the next GOP presidential primary will be a bloodbath—and the jockeying has already begun.

Chris Christie, Paul Ryan, and Scott Walker are already well positioned to run as reformists willing to make the tough choices to curb the excesses of the welfare state. Christie and Ryan’s commitment to this message was even strong enough to leave many wondering whether their message was consistent with Romney’s more modest case for competent economic management after years of disappointment. There’s no question that Christie’s attitude best embodies the spirit of the reformists, but Walker’s political skills are superb—perhaps the best of anyone on the list—and Ryan’s ascent to national prominence is a tremendous asset. Ryan and Walker are more than conservative enough to appeal to the most ideological wing of the Republican Party while stressing a reformist message with appeal to higher-income, establishment friendly Republicans, and their neighboring-state advantage might help their appeal in Iowa.

Another set of candidates are placed to seize the Tea Party mantle if they so choose, or at least appeal to the most ideologically conservative wing of the party. Rand Paul, Marco Rubio, and Nikki Haley can claim to adhere to the ideologically pure, rule-based form of movement conservatism that dominates Republican caucuses. But although the movement standard-bearer often struggles to craft a broad enough coalition to compete with the establishment candidate, all three enter with real assets that might broaden their appeal. Rand Paul’s name and father potentially bestow an army of loyal volunteers and donors, and there’s a chance Paul could retain the allegiance of libertarian Paul-ites while building the support of conservative Tea Partiers. And although Marco Rubio is deeply associated with the Tea Party, his excellent political skills, national profile, and perhaps his efforts on immigration have combined to mainstream his popularity well beyond the conservative-populist wing of the party. Just for good measure, Rubio's home state is also a traditional bulwark against populist candidates, since Florida effectively ensured McCain and Romney’s nominations.