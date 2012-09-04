This year’s Republican Party platform included some unusually harsh anti-porn language. While previous platforms had only gone so far as to condemn child pornography, this year the RNC held that “current laws on all forms of pornography and obscenity need to be vigorously enforced.” Though many in the adult film industry attacked the GOP for its stance, at least one Republican porn star—32-year old Mary Carey, who ran for governor of California in 2002—isn’t yet ready to give up on her party. (Jenna Jameson, who has endorsed Mitt Romney, did not respond to interview requests.)

TNR: What are you up to these days?

MC: I was just in Vegas for the Exotic Dancer Convention (Annual Gentlemen’s Club Owners EXPO) hosting parties, kissing babies. I’m actually working on an autobiography these days. It’s a memoir with a lot of salacious stories in there. I don’t currently do adult movies. (She won’t rule out a comeback.) I’m just trying to do other things. Radio, independent movies.

TNR: Did you watch any of the Republican National Convention?