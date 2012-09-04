SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Last week, on a typical 100 degree late summer afternoon, the San Antonio city council sat in session in the city's municipal building, listening to presentations on upgrades for the airport and permitting requirements for nursing homes. But the man who usually moderates these meetings, Mayor Julian Castro, was absent. Castro has been rather busy with something else these days—preparing to be the keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening.

With his youth (only 37), his charisma, and his path-breaking minority status (he will be the first Latino to ever deliver the keynote), he is compared to no one so much as the man who delivered the 2004 DNC keynote speech—Barack Obama. And it’s clear that the White House sees in Castro a rising national star. Castro was first called to Washington by the president in 2009 for a forum on economics; he was a guest of the First Lady for the president’s State of the Union address in January; and today he co-chairs the president’s re-election campaign. Speculation abounds that Obama has a cabinet position in reserve for Castro should the president win re-election (one local journalist went so far as to ask White House press secretary Jay Carney about it). Could Castro be the next great force for Democrats in Washington?

The one problem is that Castro professes to have no intention of leaving Texas. “I’m not interested in that; it’s not what I want to do. I would rather stay here,” he told me. Castro plans on running for re-election, and if things go well, wants to remain mayor through May 2017. “Afterwards, as my tenure in San Antonio comes to a close, if I were to look at another position, it would be in Texas.” Much as Castro will be on the national stage, he seems to have little interest in achieving further prominence by going to Washington. Instead, he is intent on walking the muddy path for Democrats in Texas. But in committing his future to Texas, will Castro be remembered as a Democratic pioneer or a Democratic martyr?

BY ANY OBJECTIVE measure, Castro’s party affiliation is a liability in Texas—of the twenty-nine state-wide offices in Texas, zero are held by Democrats—but Castro doesn’t pretend to be anything other than a “proud Democrat.” (Any suggestions to the contrary will be undone by his appearance on Tuesday night in Charlotte.) Still, Castro is a realist about the Democrats’ current prospects for state-wide office in Texas. “For me, or for any Democrat, something has to change in the state before a Democrat is going to get elected.”