Wilkinson kicks off his catalogue of cosmic constitutional theory with “living constitutionalism”, in some ways the arch-villain of the book. The living Constitution is one which evolves to suit changing understandings of how the core principles of the Constitution (as perceived and articulated by the interpreter) apply to contemporary problems. Wilkinson’s brisk and readable account conveys the basic idea that an evolutionary theory of the Constitution damages democratic governance by vesting power in the judiciary to determine the pace, the justification, and the direction of change. The more aggressive living constitutionalists move from “abstract moral principles about political decency and justice” to self-assured single “right answers” about what the Constitution must demand. It is the role of judges to impose these right answers on the rest of us. “In its pure form,” says Wilkinson, “living constitutionalism is paternalism, premised on the belief that very few know what is best for very many.”

If living constitutionalism wears the black hat in Wilkinson’s account, originalism is the turncoat—a traitor to the ideal of restraint. Originalism is an umbrella designation for theories that rely on various historical materials from the founding period to discern the meaning of the Constitution’s provisions. Once, originalism was thought to be constraining: judges would be limited to a discrete body of interpretive sources and their authority confined to those circumstances where original meaning could be ascertained. Yet Wilkinson claims that originalism could not deliver on its promises to limit judicial power. Originalism pretends to certainty when an abundance of historical evidence supports multiple reasonable positions and when there is so little that the original meaning is ambiguous or even unknowable. The result is a lack of candor—“arrogance cloaked as humility,” in Justice William Brennan’s sharp phrase. Perhaps more than any other cosmic constitutional theory, originalism, says Wilkinson, “provides cover for discretionary interventions into the democratic process that might otherwise not take place.” Originalism’s great fault is deception.

If cosmic theory cannot replace restraint, then perhaps anti-theory can. Constitutional pragmatism—whose most prominent champion is the eminent Judge Richard Posner—is just such an anti-theoretical reaction to the perceived failures of interpretive theories. But pragmatism in law, which, in Posner’s account, draws from American pragmatism of the early twentieth century, has always been a slippery beast. (The intellectual historian Arthur Lovejoy once wrote an essay called “The Thirteen Pragmatisms.”) To say that pragmatism’s great advantage is its flexibility does not quite do it justice. Pragmatism is flexibility. It is an approachless approach—one that combines all conceivable doctrinal, institutional, empirical, and policy concerns and requires a judge to discern when one or another of these predominates.

The differences between Wilkinson and Posner appear stark: “feeling pragmatically led in one direction increases one’s willingness to stretch precedent or take an aggressive position—to abandon restraint,” writes Wilkinson. If cosmic constitutional theories “blind judges because they are too grandiose,” pragmatism “seduces judges by being much too casual.” Indeed, Posner has recently confirmed the apparent distance of his views from Wilkinson’s in an article claiming that judicial restraint is moribund. He would likely regard Wilkinson’s praise of it as an anachronism.

He would not be alone. Judicial restraint is so foreign to modern sensibilities that the conventional criticism of Wilkinson’s view attempts to absorb it by turning it into its own kind of constitutional theory. Despite his repeated protestations that he has no theory, Wilkinson is himself in the grips of a theory, and perhaps even a cosmic theory: the theory of judicial restraint. The criticism is simultaneously clever and hollow. It is clever because it claims that he has made a category mistake: Wilkinson can criticize the substance of a theory, but he cannot coherently criticize theory itself. It is hollow because it assumes that the methods of cosmic constitutional theory are indistinguishable from any other sort of clear thinking about the function of judges. In fact, all sorts of sensible judging might not involve faith in a unitary, premeditated system.