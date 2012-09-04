Would Romney get a 3-point bounce or a 5-point bounce? That was the question heading into Romney’s acceptance speech last Thursday. While sparse polling over Labor Day added to the uncertainty, the question today has changed. Did Romney even get a bounce at all?

The national tracking polls show the race exactly where they’ve shown it since the spring and the few state polls are largely consistent with pre-convention polling. If you squint hard enough, there’s a case that Romney improved slightly; but his small gains are not clear enough to be distinguished from static.

For months, Gallup and Rasmussen have shown a tight race and a narrow Romney lead, respectively; today, Gallup and Rasmussen show a tight race and a narrow Romney lead, respectively. While Rasmussen saw a shift in Romney’s direction, it was only in comparison to the anomalous finding that Obama led by as much as 3 points prior to the RNC. In contrast, Gallup hasn’t shown any movement in Romney’s favor and, if anything, actually shows Obama gaining 2 points, with the president settling into a 1-point lead.

In my view, this afternoon’s CNN poll showing a tied race among likely voters is largely consistent with the view that Romney didn’t receive much of a bounce, if any. While a tied race among likely voters and a 7-point edge among registered voters represents a 2-point Romney gain from CNN’s prior survey, Obama’s 7 point edge among registered voters is exactly the same as it was a month ago and better than all but one of CNN’s polls since Romney secured the Republican nomination.