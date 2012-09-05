Tonight, Bill Clinton, whom I used to work for as chief White House speechwriter, will give a major address to the Democratic convention. Startlingly, that same sentence could have been written in 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008. Think of Springsteen at the Meadowlands. Even if you don't really like the music, you must admire the longevity.



This Clinton convention speech is more important than most—certainly, it’s more riveting. It’s topsy-turvy for a former president to place in nomination a current chief executive. Add to that the operatic nature of 2008 nomination fight, the current highly public rapprochement, the blind quotes and the fevered and loopy speculation about the Clintons’ true motives. So expectations are high, putting it mildly, for my old boss in his big speech. And I’ll admit: I expect him to do very well.

Bill Clinton loves this format. He relishes the politics, the policy, the tactics and strategy. He is one of the very rare people who regularly ad libs while using a teleprompter. (Try it: it’s almost impossible.) As at a State of the Union address, Clinton loves to sift through possible language, policies, facts, arguments. He is without peer when it comes to making a political argument with a smile.



To be sure, the process is not, let’s say, orderly. In 1996, I was his chief speechwriter. We sent him draft after draft for two weeks, to little response. He rode a train through the Midwest to the convention, and we hoped that would at least force him to focus. Instead, he procrastinated. Finally, twenty-four hours before the speech, he locked in, and began to write—producing nearly an entirely new speech. I was still frantically typing as the motorcade pulled off to the convention hall. Television showed the scene, with flags flapping, motorcycles roaring ….and the unmistakable blue glow of a laptop in the back of the limousine. (“Let this be a lesson for all the young people watching tonight,” a well-known newscaster intoned. “Don’t save your work until the last minute.”) So I laughed when I read that Obama aides were expecting an early draft of the speech. To borrow a phrase, “David Plouffe, I feel your pain.”

Of course, President Clinton might misfire. The last time he delivered a nominating speech, for Michael Dukakis in 1988, the meandering talk nearly derailed his presidential hopes. But his speeches have grown looser, funnier, often more effective since he left office. He is the best in American politics at explaining policy—conveying statistics and programs in a way understandable to any listener. President Obama isn’t particularly good at this, and in Tampa, Mitt Romney didn’t even try.