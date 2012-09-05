Rubio:

Mitt Romney knows America’s prosperity didn’t happen because our government simply spent more. It happened because our people used their own money to open a business. And when they succeed, they hire more people, who then invest or spend their money in the economy, helping others start a business and create jobs...



We are special because we’ve been united not by a common race or ethnicity. We’re bound together by common values. That family is the most important institution in society. That almighty God is the source of all we have.



Special, because we’ve never made the mistake of believing that we are so smart that we can rely solely on our leaders or our government.

Castro:

Now, like many of you, I watched last week’s Republican convention. They told a few stories of individual success. We all celebrate individual success. But the question is, how do we multiply that success? The answer is President Barack Obama.



Mitt Romney, quite simply, doesn’t get it. A few months ago he visited a university in Ohio and gave the students there a little entrepreneurial advice. “Start a business,” he said. But how? “Borrow money if you have to from your parents,” he told them. Gee, why didn’t I think of that? Some people are lucky enough to borrow money from their parents, but that shouldn’t determine whether you can pursue your dreams. I don’t think Governor Romney meant any harm. I think he’s a good guy. He just has no idea how good he’s had it.



We know that in our free market economy some will prosper more than others. What we don’t accept is the idea that some folks won’t even get a chance. And the thing is, Mitt Romney and the Republican Party are perfectly comfortable with that America. In fact, that’s exactly what they’re promising us.

Yet the political press is complaining that this campaign is petty and lacking in big themes. I don’t know—it seems to me that what we’re being presented with is more evidence that the parties in this country, which not long ago were disparate coalitions of competing factions, have grown ideologically coherent to the point where they make even Europe’s parliamentary parties look muddled by comparison. That’s a pretty good story, as is the story about what this means for governing in a country whose political system is not designed for such starkly opposed parties.



One final thought on Michelle Obama’s speech: not to take anything away from her, but it must be said that she simply had better and more credible material to work with than Ann Romney did. It’s easier to talk about the lessons learned from growing up working-class on the South Side and dating a penniless law student than it is to wax about the hardship of eating tuna fish and pasta as young marrieds when you were in fact “chipping away” at $600,000 in stock from your husband’s father. Our country may be turning into a plutocracy where the deepest pockets can buy elections, but one advantage those with modest roots still retain is in their campaign speechcraft.