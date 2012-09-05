Four years after accepting the Democratic nomination in front of 85,000 spectators in Denver, the 2012 DNC has elected to move Obama’s acceptance speech from Bank of America Stadium to the far smaller Time Warner Cable Arena. According to Obama campaign officials, weather prompted the move—making this the second straight convention forced to reschedule on account of mother nature.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of precipitation. While that’s not much, the forecast suggests the storms could be relatively strong, even if they’re scattered. The National Weather Service notes that the storms could be "quite a bit" stronger the scattered showers of recent days, even observing the possibility of isolated severe storms or microbursts, and it does not take a severe thunderstorm to severely disrupt an outdoor event. Obama’s speech represents the campaign’s single best opportunity to have their candidate deliver his uninterrupted case for reelection, so I won’t completely dismiss the possibility that even a low risk of a storm strong enough to severely interrupt the event was a solid justification for moving the venue.

But if your event is so important that even a low chance of storms will cause you to cancel, you don’t plan an outdoor event during the summer in the American south. Throughout the southeast, late day thunderstorms routinely pop up in the hot, humid, air of August and early September, and if the Obama campaign weren’t willing to deal with a 20 percent chance of precipitation, why would they have entertained an outdoor speech in Charlotte in late summer?

Instead, some say the event was canceled because Obama couldn’t fill the stadium. And if they couldn’t, it’s not hard to see why. No matter how you look at it, getting 75,000 people to attend an event in a modest city like Charlotte is really quite difficult: 75,000 people would constitute 16 percent of all Obama voters in the Charlotte metropolitan area, 3.5 percent of all Obama ’08 voters in the entire state of North Carolina, 8.5 percent of all Obama primary voters in North Carolina, or 3 percent of the total population of the Charlotte metropolitan area. The task of filling a stadium in Denver is somewhat easier on paper, but the enthusiasm surrounding Obama’s historic candidacy is really what made it look easy four years ago. With enthusiasm flagging, a repeat performance could have been out of reach.