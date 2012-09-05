CHARLOTTE—The Affordable Care Act got a relatively strong defense from the podium in Charlotte on Tuesday night. This is less surprising than you might assume. Obama has been talking up his accomplishment for a while, even embracing the phrase, “Obamacare,” that Republicans invented as a source of derision. And the speaker who got so much attention last night, Stacy Lihn, has spoken out on behalf of the law previously. An official campaign video telling the story of how Obamacare helped their daughter, born with a congenital defect, began circulating online several months ago.

But the contrast to late 2010 and early 2011 is real enough. At that point, Obama and the Democrats wanted to talk about anything but health care reform. What explains the shift? It helps that the law has started to deliver real benefits that people can grasp: Senior citizens are getting more help with prescription drug costs. Young adults have the options to stay on their parents’ policies when they can’t get insurance on their own. Circumstances have also changed. Repeal is an idle threat as long as Obama sits in the White House. If Romney wins, and if Republicans have even 50 votes in the Senate, repeal is not only possible but likely.

But are the activists and organizers of the Democratic Party ready to fight for the cause they claim to cherish? This was a problem even before Obamacare became law. And as I sit here in Charlotte, at an event sponsored by the advocacy group FamiliesUSA, I wonder if it's still a problem now.

A little background: Families USA is the most prominent advocacy group that focuses exclusively on improving health care access. Its founder and president, Ron Pollack, has worked as relentlessly and consistently for reform as any non-government official I know. These events have become a quadrennial exercise: At every convention, the Democratic officials who work most closely with health care attend, as much to pay tribute to the group as to talk about their agenda. The 2004 Boston event was at Fanueil Hall, the very spot where then-Governor Romney would eventually sign the law that became Obamacare’s template.