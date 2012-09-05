Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Martin Amis in America: The British writer battles his demons abroad.

Smithsonian Magazine | 10 min (2,585 words)

Christopher R. Beha on the art of the sentence—which is far simpler than you might think.