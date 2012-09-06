Not long after the event started, I noticed a conversation going on to my right. Two men who could pass for Democratic donors—one trim with white hair, the other heavy-set with long dark hair—were on the receiving end of a hard sell from a fundraising pitch-man, a middle-aged guy wearing a tag that said “Obama 2008,” but with the “08” crossed out and a “12” in its place. The pitch-man talked about the president's poll numbers in key swing states like Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia. He said that every dollar they gave would support the president's re-election efforts. He said that, with only 60 days before the election, time was of the essence. This went on for the better part of half-an-hour. (Burton later told me the man doesn't work for Priorities USA, but said the group has a network of friends who make the case on its behalf. It's also possible that the man was pitching for another group, or the Obama campaign directly.)

Afterwards, I sidled up to the white-haired prospect to ask if the pitch had worked. He was clearly exasperated. He said the time and place for this conversation were wrong. There was no way to have a real back and forth in the loud din. Besides, he'd just recently been hit up by another politician and was feeling tapped out. He pointed to a super PAC pitch-man who works for Burton’s group—a tall, 30-ish guy in a red-checked shirt named Teddy Johnston—and said Johnston had grasped that the moment wasn't right and promptly dropped the matter. But the guy in the crossed-out Obama ’08 tag just kept pressing.

I asked why he and his fellow Democratic donors seemed so reluctant to give to super PACs. (Priorities USA set out to raise $100 million, but has only taken in about $35 million, though $10 million of that came in August.) Was it a matter of principle—revulsion at all the fundraising excess? Not exactly, said the donor. In his view, principle was mostly an excuse donors invoke but which few feel acutely. Really it was just a matter of believing the president would win even without their money—the donor mentioned all of his different paths to 270 Electoral College votes. If the prognosis darkened, the party elders could always step up then.

The donor explained the crux of the super PACs’ problem: Burton et al had to thread an incredibly fine needle, depicting the president as likely neither to win nor lose, but hovering in that sublime limbo where a few more million dollars would make all the difference. It was a delicate exercise and sometimes the pitch-men neared incoherence. According to the donor, Obama-’08/’12 had argued both that the situation was urgent, but also that the president's poll number in places like Colorado and Virginia were better than he, the prospective donor, believed them to be.

After about an hour, Paul Begala, the former Clinton aide who is the Obama super PAC’s most recognizable salesman, approached the table where the donor and I were hovering and dislodged a bar stool. He apologized for wagging his “ass in [our] face” while he struggled to climb it. Finally it was time to watch a pro in action, at least to the extent anyone is a pro in this business.