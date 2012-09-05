CHARLOTTE—It is often said that there are two conventions: The convention most of the delegates and media experience—lots of bland receptions and earnest panel discussions on the future of U.S.-Canada relations—and the convention the wealthiest donors experience, full of skybox poshness, private dining rooms, and lavish after-parties.

As it happens, there's a side of the convention that's largely hidden to even the most well-heeled moneymen, a booming cottage industry known as donor maintenance. This is the delicate form of social engineering in which campaign officials monitor the mental state of their biggest donors and labor to keep them in equilibrium. Naturally, this plotting occurs largely behind the donors’ backs; they generally only encounter the end result. But I happened to observe the scheming in its full glory yesterday morning on a couch in the lobby of the Westin.

At the center of the action was a late 30-ish (to my eye) man dressed in gray slacks and a blue-checked shirt—let's call him Ted, though that’s not his real name. Ted had deep bags under his eyes and second-day growth and wielded a thick manila envelope. When distinguished-looking men in blazers greeted him, he would ask how their night had gone and about their plans for the evening. Invariably, they would hem and haw about having so many options to choose from, at which point Ted would stop them short, unfurl a ticket from his envelope and press it into their hands. “This is the best party going on tonight,”he would assure them. (After two or three iterations of this, I asked Ted what gives. “I’m with the campaign,” he offered expansively.)



It was a straight-forward exercise in what you might call “pre-emptive donor maintenance,” in other words—meeting the needs of donors and VIPs before they even realized they had them. In the same way that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, a few minutes of pre-emptive maintenance can spare you hours of subsequent ego-massaging.



But it turned out there was a more sophisticated cost-benefit analysis at work—the part of the process the donors rarely see. Over the next hour, a variety of underlings came by to enlist Ted's help in managing their big-shots. Each one prompted a brief discussion of the importance of the person, and how deeply Ted would have to reach into his envelope to impress them. “Is it the gesture, or does it need to be good?” Ted asked when one colleague flagged him down. (Just the gesture, it turns out.) Another came in search of lounge passes for a contingent from Texas, prompting the following colloquy (which I've slightly trimmed):

Colleague: This gets them in the building, this gets them in the lounge. Is there anything better than this?