The Romney-Ryan ticket loves to attack President Obama by comparing him to President Bill Clinton. Clinton was the “good,” bipartisan Democratic president who passed welfare reform and cut the budget. The economy thrived under his stewardship. He even hired David Gergen (who, children, before he was a professional moderate, worked in three Republican White Houses). “We are going to hear from President Clinton tonight in Charlotte,” Paul Ryan said earlier in the day. “My guess is we will get a great rendition of how good things were in the 1990s, but we're not going to hear much about how things have been in the last four years.”

But in his nominating speech Clinton showed no signs of wanting to bask in this newfound Republican admiration—perhaps because he remembers how deeply Republicans loathed him when he was president. (“Your president is just not that important for us,” Rep. Dick Armey, a future House majority leader, famously sneered in 1994; also there was the matter of that impeachment trial.) Nor did he avoid discussing “how things have been in the last four years.” Clinton talked about how it was, and how it is, and about what the GOP wants to do—what it always has wanted to do for three decades—and when, after nearly an hour, he was done I think Ryan (and maybe also Doug Schoen and Pat Caddell, who’ve worked tirelessly to knit Clinton into the mainstream of today’s Republican party) were probably ready to give him up.

How it was. Clinton took the stage after a brief video that showed news reports of the 1992 recession and then flashed the words (white letters on black background) “longest economic expansion in history” and “lowest unemployment in 30 years” while Clinton’s campaign theme song, “Don’t Stop,” played in the background. But when he spoke of his own record it was only to show how different the circumstances were. In 1994 and 1995, “We could see that the policies were working, that the economy was growing. But most people didn’t feel it yet. Thankfully, by [the election year of] 1996 the economy was roaring, everybody felt it.” Today, Clinton said, the recovery has begun, but it’s not like 1996; it’s more like 1994 or 1995. This is a refreshingly truthful answer to the entirely legitimate question, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Of course not, Clinton said. But the economy is improving. “Too many people do not feel it yet.” (If Clinton had wanted to be really honest he would have pointed out that “his” recession actually ended more than a year before the 1992 election, and that what he campaigned against that year was actually the slow start of a sluggish recovery. But that would be asking a lot.)

Clinton said, “President Obama started with a much weaker economy than I did. Listen to me, now. No president—no president, not me, not any of my predecessors, no one could have fully repaired all the damage that he found in just four years.” Obama “stopped the slide into depression and put us on the long road to recovery, knowing all the while that no matter how many jobs that he saved or created, there’d still be millions more waiting.”