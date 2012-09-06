Here is a piece of trivia—maybe trivial, maybe not—to think about as we head into President Obama’s speech tonight: if he wins in November, it will be only the second time in American history, and the first in nearly 200 years, that three consecutive presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama) have been re-elected—that is, have won election while serving a term to which they had been elected. The last time it happened was during the presidencies of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe, which lasted from 1801 to 1825.

We have gotten close once before: after Franklin Roosevelt was re-elected three times, and before Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected in 1952 and re-elected in 1956, Harry Truman served nearly two full terms and in 1948 won as the incumbent. But it was FDR, not Truman, who won the 1944 presidential election, and there is no way to know whether Truman would have won it instead.

It is also worth noting that the prime obstacle to such a run having occurred so far has probably been death, not weak incumbents. John F. Kennedy would likely have stood a good chance at defeating Barry Goldwater in 1964, giving us Eisenhower-Kennedy-Richard Nixon.

Several presidential historians I contacted were agnostic on whether Obama’s re-election would signal a new era for the power of presidential incumbency or just be a neat fact (they agreed it was at least that).