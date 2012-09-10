I CAN STILL remember the excitement of discovering the drugstore rack of mass-market paperbacks in the vast, idiosyncratic bookstore where I spent so many youthful Saturdays. It was stationed incongruously close to aisles full of the “serious” books on my school’s summer reading list. The gaudy covers on the rack shrieked at me with images of fiery explosions and titles in bold capital letters, often punctuated by exclamation marks (just in case the point was lost). You see, these were books about WAR: I. J. Galantin’s Take Her Deep!, a World War II submarine captain’s account of submerging to rivet-popping depths in the Luzon Strait; George S. Patton Jr.’s War As I Knew It, subtitled (also in capitals), The Battle Memoirs of ‘Blood ’N Guts’; and, most memorable of all, Audie Murphy’s bestselling autobiography, To Hell and Back.

Murphy’s book caught my adolescent eye because I had recently seen on television the eponymous movie that it inspired. As I read, I discovered that hell looked rather different on the page from the way it did in Hollywood. It was a lot dirtier, for one thing: bloody, visceral, rotten, crawling with lice. Despite the film’s gestures toward a degree of realism, there was a decorous quality to war onscreen. Something else had been sanitized as well: Murphy’s own sorrow and suffering. How uncanny it must have felt to Murphy, the soldier-turned-actor, to reprise on film a war story that was somehow completely, yet not at all, his own.

The book disclosed to me a lie at the heart of popular representations of war: what Wilfred Owen, in his anthemic World War I poem called “the old lie.” No one who had witnessed the death of a soldier poisoned by gas, insisted Owen, could ever again say to glory-seeking children: “Dulce et decorum est/ pro patria mori”—it is sweet and beautiful to die for one’s country. The Latin lines comes from Horace, whom Owen uses as something of a straw man; the Roman poet’s thoughts on dying for one’s country were rather more complicated. But the mendacity of war was no secret to Horace or, for that matter, to Homer. Listen carefully to Achilles in Iliad 9, as translated by Robert Fagles: “The same honor waits/ for the coward and the brave.” The dissonant counter-narrative of war is as old as the old lie itself. But only after the unprecedented horrors of World War I did exposing the old lie become the central project of Anglophone war literature.

The Yellow Birds, Kevin Powers’s debut novel about an American soldier’s experience in Iraq, joins the campaign that Owen began almost a century ago. “I’d been trained to think war was the great unifier,” Powers’s narrator, Private Bartle, declares, “that it brought people closer together than any other activity on earth. Bullshit. War is the great maker of solipsists: how are you going to save my life today?”