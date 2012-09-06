Tonight, President Obama will accept the Democratic Party nomination with a speech in which he will lay out the case for a second term. The context, of course, is the volatility of the past four years in the U.S. economy and the entire global economy, marked by deep recession and weak recoveries in the developed economies and cooling growth in emerging markets.

What about the long term? After all, the long-term game on jobs is competitiveness. The newly released Global Competitiveness Report 2012-2013 from the World Economic Forum gives an idea how the United States compares with other 144 countries on competitiveness and if the United States is more competitive now than in past years.

Who are the top countries when it comes to long-term competitiveness?

For the fourth consecutive year, Switzerland remains No 1, which partly explains why it attracts vast inflows of foreign money, especially in the wake of the Eurozone crisis. Singapore maintains its second place in the rankings, with other Asian countries performing strongly− Hong Kong (9th), Japan (10th) and Taiwan, China (13th). Among the BRIC countries, China tops the ranks (29th), even that it has been losing ground since last year.