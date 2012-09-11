In addition to his three-part breakdown of the rating game, Merry ventures his own three-part theory of statesmanship (admittedly borrowed from Henry Adams): “political perceptiveness” (common among politicians, but rare “in finely honed form”), “vision” (the “capacity to visualize a new national direction and a significantly changed country”), and “political adroitness” (the ability to “harness those political forces to move the country toward the vision”). The presidents who meet these criteria, Merry writes, are the “Leaders of Destiny”: Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. These men were, by his original three-part test (he has a deep affinity for these tests), truly great: they were re-elected, and followed by party succession; were consistently ranked highly by historians; and they “transformed the country’s political landscape and set it upon a new course.”

The metaphors are mixed here, unless a landscape can be made to sail, and Merry’s deeper idea is even more jumbled. In thrall to the mechanics of popularity, Merry focuses too much on how great leaders hew to trends. So Jefferson “pushed aside the kind of budding governmental aristocracy favored by the Federalists” to promote his Democratic-Republican Party, and so Roosevelt embraced a “crisis strategy of experimentation.”

It’s well and good to highlight nimble foresight. But something critical is missing here—the force of will. It’s like saying Joe Lewis was a successful boxer because he had great eyesight. Centuries ago, Machiavelli famously described political greatness as virtú, a nettlesome term that Burckhardt defined as a “combination of force and ability.” What doesn’t come through in Merry’s account is how these presidents willed themselves to render their actions as destiny. Merry writes that Lincoln “remained cautious during the war.” True, in certain respects. But was he more cautious than courageous? The Southern politicians and generals he combated and the political foes he vanquished would all disagree.

The book declines further when Merry comes to the sorts of situations that require real statesmanship to resolve. In an on-the-one-hand, on-the-other-hand paragraph on FDR’s conduct in World War II, Merry writes, “The president’s war record was not entirely unalloyed. It could be argued that his policy of forcing an unconditional surrender on Germany allowed the Soviets to conquer nearly all of Eastern Europe and threaten the West with a mortal danger.” The asterisks distract from the argument, if there is one at all. “It could be argued” are not the words of a confident writer. Is it even possible for a “war record” to be unalloyed? And is he seriously arguing that FDR should not have forced Germans’ unconditional surrender?

Merry uses a history-lite lens to assess Ronald Reagan as well. The fortieth president was re-elected, and his party successor (George H.W. Bush) succeeded at the ballot too. But he has been ranked only as middling by historians. Merry brushes past this apparent challenge to his three-part formula with an airy assessment that manages to say almost nothing at all about Reagan’s potential greatness while revealing the hollowness of Merry’s analytic method: “no doubt history eventually—on its own table—will provide an answer.”