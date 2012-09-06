Secondly, Deitch wants us to know that there are “giant cultural trends that span innovation in art, music, fashion and often bubble up from underground subcultures.” MOCA, he insists, must be at their “intersection,” especially if the institution is to “reach a new, more diverse audience.” This was the mission of Deitch’s 2011 “Art in the Streets” show, with its “paintings, mixed-media sculptures, and interactive installations by 50 of the most dynamic artists”; its “special sections dedicated to seminal local movements such as cholo graffiti and Dogtown skateboard culture”; its “photographers and filmmakers who documented graffiti and street art”; its “display of graffiti black books”; its “highlight … a re-creation of an urban street complete with overturned trucks by Todd James, Barry McGee, and Steve Powers” (names the museum’s publicity department confidently listed as if they were as familiar to visitors to MOCA as the artist-trustees John Baldessari, Ed Ruscha, and Barbara Kruger); its “demonstrations by the Nike SB skate team … onsite for the duration of the exhibition”; and its members’ opening party with “performances by the stars of the classic hip-hop film, Wild Style—Busy Bee, Cold Crush Brothers with Grandmaster Caz.” All of which sounded to me like a deluxe, corporate-sponsored remix of his “skateboard culture” show. Deitch was pleased to announce that the show attracted 201,352 visitors, “the highest exhibition attendance in the museum’s history.”

DEITCH IS A MAN with a trademark vision and co-chairs of the MOCA board Maria Arena Bell (of "The Young and the Restless" fame) and David G. Johnson have declared, “ We are 100 percent behind him and his vision. ” Which brings us to the controversy surrounding Deitch’s upcoming disco show and with it, a number of misunderstandings worthy of a comedy. Just as the vanguard artist could not believe he was becoming a dinosaur, the fun-loving, everyman museum administrator cannot believe his authority is being questioned. And so Deitch directs the reporter of the Los Angeles Times to open the catalogue of his current exhibition, Painting Factory: “How can people talk about the lack of seriousness? This is the heaviest book on new abstract painting that’s been published in a long time.” I wonder if he is talking about its seriousness—“the heaviest book”—or whether he is counting pages just like he counts paying customers at the gate. Before I can decide, I read that another weighty tome is thrust before the reporter: “This is one of my good efforts, OK? This is the definitive book on Keith Haring. I never had to go to a newspaper and say, ‘But please, don't you see my book is serious?’ The books, they were well-reviewed, they won prizes. This is crazy for me.” Which recalled to me Baldessari’s reaction to the news of Deitch’s disco show: “At first I thought ‘this is a joke’ but I realized, no, this is serious.”

Apparently no one these days can believe what is going on. Wasn't this, I asked myself, the inevitable, if absurd, consequence of the waning of seriousness all around us? Still, I do not think I noticed just how deranged things had become until I saw that Deitch, of all people, was defending his fun, “diverse” exhibitions on the grounds of their “seriousness.” The L.A. Times summarized Deitch’s approach to the disco show as “a scholarly investigation of disco’s overlap with such era-defining phenomena as the emergence of gay culture from the margins and the rise of hip-hop as a dominant pop-culture aesthetic” and, it struck me, if this were offered as a course description in a Cultural or Media Studies program at almost any college or university today, it would no doubt be approved by the curriculum committee and over-subscribed to by eager students. No wonder Deitch felt incredulous, even indignant, at the ridicule to which his “ideas” were being subjected, for he was only following the lead of what has passed for “advanced” thinking in the academy for at least two decades.

It was then that I saw that for Deitch and his ilk, “serious” meant “scholarly” or, better yet, “earnest,” (that long-discredited disposition) and so if Deitch took a serious approach toward the “intersection” of “giant cultural trends that span innovation in art, music, fashion” like disco—or skateboard culture or street art—how, he had every right to demand, could anyone question their legitimacy? But this, I thought, was to misconceive what was at issue, which most decidedly was not Deitch’s approach to disco or skateboard culture or street art, but rather the notion that such louche things were worthy of, let alone amenable to, “serious” treatment without becoming academic burlesque. The comical overreach of “scholarly” statements like “in its quest for perfection of form for its own sake, skateboarding is to pavement what Greenberg argued paint is to canvas” suggests how difficult it is to treat the stuff of entertainment as if it had the intellectual depth or emotional intensity or metaphysical reverberations or aesthetic nuance of art.

As I wrote these words I could not help thinking that these are precisely the qualities that the first generation of pop, minimal, and conceptual artists had self-consciously set out to challenge and that they are conspicuously absent—perhaps more from habit than by design—from the work of their legions of followers. Which brought to mind some lines of Harold Rosenberg, that always seem to return to me when I entertain such thoughts: “The development of art from the fifties to the present [1976] consists largely of further counterstatements to Abstract Expressionism. Barnett Newman’s call for ‘subject matter that is tragic and timeless’ was answered with a hail of hamburgers, coca-cola bottles, and comic strips.”

For much of my adult life I have been moved by the seriousness of Newman’s project, by which I mean its depth, its profundity, even if his paintings—at least for me—never quite attain the artistic form equal to his strenuous vision of the sublime for what he rightly called “a time without any legend or mythos that can be called sublime.” In my present rather enervated mood, I felt myself summoned back to life as I read Newman’s famous 1948 essay, “The Sublime is Now”:

We are reasserting man’s natural desire for the exalted,

for a concern with our relationship to the absolute

emotions. . . . We are creating images whose reality is

self-evident and which are devoid of the props and crutches

that evoke associations with outmoded images, both sublime

and beautiful. . . . Instead of making cathedrals out of

Christ, man, or “life,” we are making them out of

ourselves, out of our own feelings.

“We are making cathedrals out of ourselves” put me in mind of Jackson Pollock’s “I don't paint nature. I am nature.” And before I could repress the dispiriting thought, I found myself wondering, who could say such things today without sounding faintly ridiculous even to one’s self?