Of the handful of Democrats who opted to skip the party’s convention this week, no one’s absence was more conspicuous than Senator Claire McCaskill’s. The freshman Senator, who in 2008 threw her support behind Barack Obama even when the smart money was on Hillary Clinton, opted to campaign in Missouri, where the electorate is hostile to the Obama and deeply skeptical of her early affinity for him.

So while Cory Booker was delivering his Tuesday night philippic, McCaskill was at tiny Westminster College, looking weary as she affirmed her commitment to federally-backed student loans for the third time in two days. Last night, after two mighty brief appearances at convention watch parties in St. Louis, McCaskill viewed Obama’s speech in private, at her mom’s house.

But while McCaskill was obviously missing from Charlotte, her opponent, Rep. Todd Akin, was even more ghostlike in the very state he hopes to capture from her.

Since proclaiming, on August 19, that the female body has natural contraceptive powers in instances of “legitimate rape,” Akin has made but two public appearances: One awkwardly short press conference to reaffirm his Senate candidacy, and a parade appearance last Thursday in Bethany—a dusty collection of storefronts along the two-lane highway connecting Kansas City and Des Moines.