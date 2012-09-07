That’s the way many of us used to feel about the current president. Four years ago, when teaching Plato’s Republic, I noted that Obama came up quite often as a possible example of the almost supernaturally wise kind of ruler Socrates described. Yet Obama has not been the communicator we expected. Why, for example, has he not himself been more inclined to make extended cases against the Republicans, rather than throw potshots while avoiding using his rivals’ names?

“Defensive,” many would call it, such that many are saying that Clinton did for Obama what the president could not have. And Obama has, in fact, gotten down to specifics to a certain extent in his speeches over the past year or so. But one cannot imagine him taking it to the level Clinton did. “Think about this…” Clinton often said before launching into a disquisition. Obama is less inclined to that mode—does he think it would sound too teacherly or condescending?

He should rethink. He’s older now, for one, no longer the “skinny kid with the funny name.” He ventured at one point that being American is to cherish not only rights but responsibilities—but followed it up with gauzy scenarios, speechifying, rather than taking the occasion to highlight the value of this notion of the social contract and how America began as a unique opportunity to put that idea to the test—an opportunity the Republicans are besmirching in the name of being more “American” than he is. It could have been grand.

Not that Obama didn’t address the “un-American” graffito that the Tampa event scrawled upon him. Heralding a return to an America all about “products stamped with ‘the three letters USA,’” emphasizing a strong military, charging that the Romney/Ryan philosophy is "not who we are," he made all further claims that his approach to governance is somehow foreign and unpatriotic automatically qualify as nonsense. Dinesh D’Souza looks all the more a crank as of tonight.

Yet what we now know as the “Obama style” has never seemed so un-arousing. The future that looked so stirring from the vantage point of the Grant Park speech turned out to be driven to a dismaying degree by the likes of decidedly unstirred personages such as Mitch McConnell and John Boehner.