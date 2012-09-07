Why is the Obama campaign so confident when the national polls seem so close? Perhaps their polls show Obama with a larger lead? Maybe they’re convinced that the likely voter models are too tight, or otherwise under-represent non-white and young voters (cell phones?). But the Obama campaign’s persistent advantage in the state-level polling—and therefore the Electoral College—is another possibility, especially since the campaigns invest far more in state than national polls.

Whatever you think of that argument, it’s clear that the Obama campaign was putting its money where its mouth was. They weren’t spending on advertisements in potentially competitive states like Wisconsin, Michigan, or Pennsylvania, even as Romney-aligned super PACs spent millions on an uncontested advertising campaign. Boston wasn’t spending money on those states either, but the limits on their ability to spend general election dollars before accepting the nomination at the RNC constituted a reasonable excuse.

But the conventions are over, Romney is out of excuses, and the Romney campaign’s first post-convention ad buy covered familiar territory—the eight mutual battleground states—and nothing more. Not even Wisconsin, where the polls showed a very tight race in mid-August after Romney selected a Wisconsin-ite, including two polls showing Romney with a slight lead. The news comes just after reports that Romney-aligned super PACs have dropped their advertisements in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Romney still has time to put up advertisements in Wisconsin (or perhaps Pennsylvania or Michigan, although that seems less likely), but it would be surprising if they decided to concede the state. Is there a plausible explanation? Sure. Maybe the internal polls show Obama with a comfortable lead. I suppose Boston could be convinced that the Ryan bounce is ephemeral and that Obama will return to the comfortable advantage he enjoyed prior to the Ryan selection. Remember that Obama had a clear lead among recall voters in a Republican-friendly electorate. But given Romney’s overflowing coffers, his desperate need for the Badger State’s 10 electoral votes, and its favorable demographics, it would strike me as a little bizarre if they didn't vigorously contest the state.