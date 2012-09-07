The parties keep placing their conventions in pivotal swing states, presumably because they improve the party’s chances there in November. But is there much evidence to support this conclusion? A quick look back at 2008 actually reveals that Minnesota shifted further right and Colorado shifted further left after the conventions than the country as a whole—and some, although not all, of that shift proved durable through November. But once you begin to question the numbers and the differences between the ’08 and ’12 convention cities, the seemingly clear case for a convention-host state bounce begins to breakdown.

Over the two months prior to the DNC, Obama held an average lead of 3.3 percentage points in polls included in the RealClearPolitics average. In comparison, Obama held a slightly smaller lead in Colorado, where he led by 1.1 points, and an even larger lead in Minnesota, where he was up by 7.2 points. After the conventions, McCain opened up a slight lead in polls conducted prior to the onset of the financial crisis, leading by just 1.1 points nationally. That represented a 4.4 point shift from Obama’s 3.3 point advantage between July 1 and the conventions. But Obama didn’t suffer any losses in Colorado. In fact, he still held a modest lead in Colorado. In fact, he led by even more—2 point—after the RNC than he did prior to the DNC. That represents a 5.3 point shift to toward Obama compared to the rest of the country. There was a similar, although less pronounced, trend in Minnesota. Obama’s lead fell to just .7 points—a shift of 6.5 points in McCain’s direction, or 2.1 point larger shift in McCain’s direction.

However, those gains weren’t entirely durable. While Colorado was 3.1 points more Democratic than the country after the DNC, compared to 1.2 points more Republican before hand, Colorado was just 1.7 points more Democrat on Election Day. Similarly, Minnesota started 3.9 points more Democratic, but ended 3 points more Democratic, or a shift of just .9 points toward McCain.