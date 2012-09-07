Like most schools, the fall contemporary art season starts the week after Labor Day, and for many New Yorkers, art fiends and casual gallerygoers alike, the first Thursday after summer ends is can’t-miss pageantry. From a business perspective, it is not particularly important: buyers are relatively immune to the sort of hype these openings generate, and anyway, if you want to buy, you go on a Tuesday, or really you send someone you have paid to buy something for you and she goes on a Tuesday. Plus, Larry Gagosian’s two spaces, on 21st and 24th, deliberately don’t open on the first Thursday after Labor Day—this year, their exhibitions drop tomorrow night and Tuesday night—so that Gagosian can convince the world (and himself) that he is special, which he is.

Another problem with Opening Thursday is it is a poor time to see the art. The Danish artist Jesper Just’s This Nameless Spectacle, for example, consists of two movies beamed onto opposite walls, meaning that the optimal way to experience it is to stand for a good long while in the dark room at the James Cohan Gallery on 26th Street with at most a couple other people, so that you are able to follow the two videos simultaneously, without having to crane your neck or walk around to get unencumbered views of both films. Last night, the place was packed, and so nobody could have appreciated it.

Instead, Opening Thursday is irresistible ceremony, in which hundreds of warm young bodies—the attractive barnacles on a $5 billion-a-year industry—descend on West Chelsea to drink free booze and watch each other in a setting where there is always a converstation-starter. It’s still warm, but the wind blows in from the Hudson, allowing the men to wear jackets and the women a range of cuts, cardigans, and accessories. Everyone has been gone for the summer—“Croatia, Montenegro: no art!” I overheard a woman complain—and everyone wants to know what everyone else thinks of the art in the galleries that are crammed, approximately, from 21st to 28th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues, amid car washes and a strip club and also, on 22nd Street, a Balenciaga store and several unostentatious oak trees planted next to unobtrusive slabs of basalt—part of the great artist Joseph Beuys’ 7000 Oaks.

What’s in this year? David Byrne-style haircuts and baseball caps on the men, extremely small dresses on the women. Color-coordinated couples (non-threatening, non-gendered purple). Lamenting, in “there goes the neighborhood” tones, the extended High Line, which traverses overhead (New York, 1996: “Chelsea! It’s the New SoHo! Maybe”).