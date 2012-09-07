The major one is demographic. The Pew Internet and American Life Project has found that while Twitter usage has doubled over the last two years, with eight percent of online adults tweeting in any given day, they're by no means a representative slice of America. Young people, urban residents, and African Americans make up a disproportionate chunk of the Twitterverse—which makes it a less friendly place for Republicans. There's also a bias towards more politically engaged people generally.

It's no wonder, then, that Romney has only 1 million followers to Obama's 10 million, or that his campaign would try to gain more visibility by paying Twitter to boost the #RomneyRyan2012 hashtag as a trending topic. Naturally, GOP operatives tend to downplay the value of using the numbers to match the parties up against each other. "I wouldn't make any conclusions about Democrats vs. Republicans here," says Patrick Ruffini, whose communications firm has run analyses of convention applause lines.

And of course, the methodology for measuring the meaning of a 140-character tweet is far from precise. The Twindex, for example, reacts not just to how people feel about the candidates, but also how the rest of the Twittering masses feel about everything else in their lives. The dataset for an event like a convention is limited to people who remember to use the right hashtag. And the accuracy of "semantic analysis"—coding each tweet positively or negatively—depends on words that may carry different meanings in different contexts that a computer program can't always comprehend. Under those conditions, a sample size of millions may not be any more precise a gauge of public sentiment than the instant-response dial poll that's scrolled at the bottom of TV screens for years now.

For now, says Kreiss, professional politickers still view Twitter not so much as a way of taking America's pulse as just another vehicle for their tailoring a message to a narrow audience.

But outside the land of breathless insta-commentary, a fast-growing field of analysts are eavesdropping on Twitter's side conversations, and finding ways to insert themselves within them.