“Duquesne Whistle,” with its bright melody, mostly sounds like the second variety, with a retro tinge of the third—the train whistle is “blowin’ like it gonna blow my blues away,” “blowin’ like my woman’s on board.” Still, if there’s no train wreck, there are ominous rumblings. The singer denies accusations that he is a gambler or a pimp, and then hears the whistle sounding as if it might be on its final run.

The next two tracks change the mood. “Soon After Midnight,” a quiet number with a melody like a ‘50s pop love tune, begins with a wee-hours declaration of love but then presents what sound like the musings of a pathological, misogynist killer. The singer tells us, as if telling us something we didn’t know, that a girl named Charlotte is a harlot who dresses in scarlet; as for the others, “They chirp and they chatter/ What does it matter?/ They’re lyin’ and dyin’ in blood/ Two-timin’ Slim, who’s ever heard of him?/ I’ll drag his corpse through the mud.” On “Narrow Way,” the singer alludes to the New Testament’s injunctions about the narrow path that leads to salvation but also lashes out, “Your father left ya/ Your mother, too/ Even death has washed its hands of you.”

The band sounds loose and disheveled at the opening of the next track but it falls into a biting descending chord progression and suddenly Dylan is declaiming more than he is singing, nailing the lid on a long-dead marriage. And here, plumbing hidden and squandered lives, Tempest comes to emotional life. At the very end, in a rising, gargly voice, Dylan pronounces the song’s bitter title: “Long and Wasted Years.”

“Pay in Blood” is the latest slashing Dylan revenge song, but more graphic and grisly than ever, sung by a man who’s been through hell, warning a bastard who demands respect in a land of ragged beggars and politicians full of piss: “Sooner or later you’ll make a mistake/I’ll put you in a chain that you never will break/Legs and arms and body and bone/I pay in blood but not my own.” Two tracks later, “Early Roman Kings” is a caper of rhyming wordplay—featuring city-destroying “peddlers and meddlers,” “the lecherous and the treacherous” “sluggers and muggers”—strung out against the backdrop blues melody most familiar as Muddy Waters’s “Mannish Boy.” In Dylan’s song, the “mannish boy” announces (as Woody Guthrie did half a century ago) that he “ain’t dead yet”; and he threatens to break you wide open—with, of all things, his music.

Sandwiched between these two tracks is Dylan’s haunting reconstruction of “Barbara Allen,” one of the album’s most captivating songs. “In Scarlet Town where I was born,” begin both the old ballad and Dylan’s new one, “Scarlet Town”—and before Dylan is done he has quickly retold the aching story: Sweet William died for love in the merry month of May, and the hard-hearted Barbara (who is renamed Mistress Mary) prays and weeps for him as he’d wept for her. But Dylan omits Barbara’s death and burial and the ballad’s mysterious final image of a rose and a briar growing out of the dead hearts and joining in a lover’s knot.