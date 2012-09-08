President Obama is spending the weekend campaigning across the state of Florida. That should give him another chance to talk about Medicare and what the Republicans plan to do it. When he does, he might want to cite a new report published two weeks ago, just as the conventions were about to get underway. The report never got much attention. It should.

As you know, Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan have proposed to transform Medicare into a voucher system, so that seniors get a fixed amount of money they can use to pay for insurance. Historically, proposals for voucher schemes have frightened seniors: Seniors worry that the vouchers won’t be big enough and many are not eager to start shopping around for policies. They’d rather just stick with the old-fashioned, simple-to-use government program.

Romney and Ryan are telling people that their plan is different. They say they’d make sure traditional Medicare was always among the insurance options available to seniors. They say they would put back the $718 billion that the Affordable Care Act takes out of the program, effectively making Medicare stronger than Obama would. And they say nothing would change for current seniors, since the voucher scheme would not accept enrollees until 2023.

That last part is particularly important politically: Romney’s attacks on Obama are designed to appeal to precisely this group, by suggesting that Obama took money away from them to pay for the Affordable Care Act. But the claim is wrong. The Romney-Ryan proposals for Medicare would very much affect current seniors.