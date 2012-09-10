On the flip side, IBD/CSM/TIPP showed Obama leading by just two points among registered voters. We’ll see whether they’re joined by other polls in showing a smaller Obama bounce. Even including IBD/CSM/TIPP, Obama leads by an average of 4.8 points with 49 percent in post-convention polls. If this holds over the next few days and is confirmed by other pollsters, it will be a sign that Obama is a clear favorite.

A SurveyUSA/Civitas poll of North Carolina showed Romney leading by 10 points. But it was conducted prior to the DNC and it appeared to have an unusual sample of young and non-white voters, since it showed Romney with a third of the African American vote and leading among 18-29 year olds by 20 points. Obama’s coalition in North Carolina is more dependent on young and African American voters than any other state, which makes polling in North Carolina quite difficult. That said, this is an unusual result no matter how you look at it. SurveyUSA usually shows Obama with 85+ percent of the African American vote, so it’s difficult to assume that the sample was representative. Most other polls show a tight race in North Carolina, and I’m inclined to assume this is an outlier until proven otherwise.

Odds and Ends

--Romney’s chief pollster Neil Newhouse released a memo urging patience following Obama’s post convention bounce. In many ways, it is a truly incredible document. There is no mention of the polls, only a broad case that the stars are aligned as they were in October 1980. Incredibly, Newhouse argues that Carter was down by nearly 10 points in October 1980, even though Romney had led from mid-September onward. If Romney’s pollster feels compelled to rely on such a misleading argument, then they must not have found very many credible ones on behalf of their predicament