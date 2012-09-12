As a teacher of Shakespeare, I benefit from this model all the time: students from across the disciplines are forced to take my classes to fill various requirements, whether or not they will ever use iambic pentameter. It pays my bills. But where such requirements do not correspond to clearly defined and valuable outcomes for students, they also contribute to the truly frightening $1 trillion in outstanding U.S. student debt that, as Tomar notes, has mostly been accumulated in the past four years. The driving engines of that debt remain the for-profit degree mills such as the University of Phoenix, which do not escape Tomar’s fury. “The work assigned at such institutions was so easy, the standards so low, and the priorities so far removed from the interests of honest student evaluation” that students might be forgiven for turning to the free market to meet their intellectual needs. As the Harvard cheating scandal has affirmed, however, even the best universities have some such slack in the system. Students caught up in the investigation have reported that the course was notoriously known as “an easy A” with take-home exams and low standards. Combine such factors with the universities’ generally sluggish stance toward technology, Tomar suggests, and the cheating he documents is nearly inevitable.

These points are well made, but not much else in this padded book has the same force. In discussing his erstwhile career, Tomar has called himself a master “bullshit artist,” and he boasts that he knows all the “little tricks” for churning out papers, “like fluffing sentences with unnecessary clauses or adding gratuitous lines summarizing previous claims.” Yet Tomar’s book may prove to be his bullshitting pièce de résistance, as it employs these same techniques at length, including notes and a bibliography drawn mostly from blogs and websites. For a brief moment, it seems as if this might be some sort of brilliant meta-narrative: a Joycean performance of the sloppiness, cliché, and superficial analysis that passes for writing in our universities today. But as Tomar reaches his solemn conclusion, explaining that he has attempted to describe “the things that I had come to know, with the hope that it could help all of us,” this begins to seem less likely.

The problem is that The Shadow Scholar’s argument never really achieves the escape velocity that would propel it beyond the author’s own miscellaneous grievances. By his own admission, Tomar doesn’t know how to use a library and doesn’t have “a fuck’s clue how to do research if my Internet is down and my phone battery is dead.” For Tomar this is a point of pride, because the ease with which he manipulates the system—tricking all those doddering professors—shows that libraries and library-based curricula are hopeless anyway. Again, I half-sympathize: if any professors still ask students to conduct research without online resources, they are clearly acting negligently. But surely the more responsible—and the more common—approach is to guide students through the digital archives, accepting that they use Wikipedia and Google, but teaching them that this should be the beginning rather than the end of their research.

But Tomar obviously never learned this lesson, and his argument rarely reaches beyond the level of Googling, like one of those machine-authored books that use an algorithm to collate information about a given topic. (If this is unfamiliar, see the 345,000 titles by “Lambert M. Surhone” on Barnesandnoble.com.) When arguing, for example, that American education loads students with debt without providing the skills to pay it back, Tomar writes that “according to the Guardian, ‘student loans have been stripped of nearly all basic consumer protections.’” Nothing wrong with that, except that after continuing this quotation for some length, he launches directly into a new paragraph on “An article in Mother Jones,” and this takes us to a paragraph relating what “the Washington Post” surmises, before a final section provides the truth “according to the New York Times.”

The already underdeveloped argument must also share space with a memoir of the author’s misguided youth, and while Dave Tomar finds his lead character fascinating, his will probably be a minority response. After the tenth account of Tomar getting stoned, or reeling out of a bar to vomit, it seems worth asking whether he may have borne some responsibility for his failure to find academic fulfillment and develop marketable skills on campus. One suspects that Tomar was very good at churning out “C-” papers and that some of his clients got exactly what they deserved.