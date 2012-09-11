Of all the signs of movement in Obama’s direction, Gallup's poll is perhaps the single most telling. With huge sample sizes, Gallup's demographic breakdowns have much smaller margins of error than other polls.

Today Gallup released its weekly demographic breakdown, which covers the last four weeks of Gallup polling. Over that period, Obama led 48-45 compared to a one point deficit over the prior four week period (Obama was on average up by 1 prior to the DNC; he leads by about 6 over the last week). In the survey, there were hints of an important shift:

The number of non-white voters who said they would “definitely vote” increased to record highs. 81 percent of African Americans said they would “definitely vote” compared to 82 percent of whites—the smallest deficit to date. In total, 75 percent of non-white voters said they would definitely vote compared to a low of 68 in July. Only one quarter of the sample reflects the DNC, so it will be interesting to see if these numbers increase further over the coming weeks.