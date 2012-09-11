So this “connecting” might involve, as it has in recent efforts, a video conference in which American-Moroccan chef Mourad Lahlou discussed the ins and outs of opening his restaurant, and cooking for Ramadan with viewers in Tajikistan, Pakistan, and India. It sometimes means bringing food experts of various stripes and from various countries to some of the U.S.’s food meccas— including Washington, New Orleans, New York, Napa and (with the concern for not appearing elitist that smacks of elitism) Des Moines and “surrounding Heartland states.” It can mean asking those visiting chefs to spend spending three hours feeding D.C.’s needy. Or it might mean chefs who find themselves in Europe spend a few hours answering questions from local bloggers and cooks, as Isabella did on a recent trip to Greece. (The State Department, perhaps sensitive to potential criticism at pouring too much money into this program, is careful to emphasize that chefs who go abroad as part of the Corps travel on their own dime.)

So far, so good. Look closer, though, and there’s something a bit off-putting about the details. Take, for instance, the preponderance of celebrity chefs. Sure, we’d like to show the world that we can do cute little artisan restaurants as well as any of their fancy historic cities, but our Chef Corps looks a lot more Hollywood than Neighborhood Bistro: Nearly half of the 80 chefs involved are affiliated with television programs. This is no accident: TV is where the culinary money is these days, and money is kind of a prerequisite in an effort that asks participants to donate time and the occasional plane ticket. (Of course, TV might also be the most democratic element of the whole thing; the roster includes, for instance, Andrew Zimmerman, who won an Iron Chef episode that featured a cream cheese battle and Duff Goldman, of Charm City Cakes, of TV’s very sugary Ace of Cakes.)

Privately, not every chef thinks this is the best way to harness their star power. They’d rather concentrate on all the many nutritional problems closer to home, for one thing. “[My boss] thinks "celebrity" chefs should spend time trying to change food policy, not doing stuff like this and charity events,” says a staffer for one famous chef who’s often called upon to lend his name (and labor) for such undertakings.

And then there’s the complicated story of culinary influence itself. Yes, there’s something wholesome and simple and primal about the idea of breaking bread with allies and enemies alike. But the deliciousness of fusion cooking is often a very tasty byproduct of imperial exercises that foreign ministries the world around tend to shy away from discussing. (The folks in charge of France’s global image, you’d imagine, would rather you not think to closely about why, precisely, banh mi is made with baguette bread—just as our State Department might not want officials in Hanoi to remember the events that caused so many banh mi establishments to open up here starting in the mid-70s.)

Even without the backlash of war, there’s other sorts of diplomatic sensitivity to consider. What chunks of this program seem to be doing is telling the rest of the world that we took their stuff—their beloved paellas, their ancient shwarmas, their impeccable terrines, their inventive spice palates—and made it better because we made it modern and American and shiny and expensive. Now, this might very well be true (although I’m pretty sure that’s not the prevailing foodie opinion, both inside and outside these borders). And believing that the New World improves upon the cultural heritage of the Old is at the heart of the American experiment, sure. But we can’t just TELL them that outright. That’s the very worst kind of cultural diplomacy.