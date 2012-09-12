The tracking polls showed Obama remaining at elevated levels, but the Washington Post threw a wrench into a clear assessment of the race:



The Washington Post showed Obama leading by 1 point among likely voters but 6 points among registered voters, a bounce of 3 points among likely voters and 7 points among registered voters. As a result, the gap between registered and likely voters actually widened after the DNC, presumably because Obama only swayed the views of unlikely voters without convincing them to turnout on his behalf. In this regard, the poll is much different than yesterday’s CNN poll, which actually showed Obama making big gains among likely voters but not the broader universe of registered voters.

It’s hard to know what to make of all of this, except to dismiss it as static. Rasmussen showed an Obama bounce and continues to show Obama’s approval rating at 52 percent, despite applying a likely voter model. Gallup shows an Obama bounce and continues to show Obama’s approval rating, despite simply being a poll of registered voters. So most data points point toward a bounce among both registered and likely voters, with CNN and the Washington Post splitting on whether Obama's bounce was disproportionately among likely or registered voters. Indeed, our relatively small sample of post-convention polls shows Obama leading by an average of 3.3 points among likely voters and 5.5 points among registered voters, which is about the same gap as prior to the convention. Given just how few polls there are in either column, there won’t be a clearer picture of the likely voter/registered voter gap for quite some time. If you want more on the Washington Post poll, you should read this article by Mark Blumenthal. It's possible that different metrics for what constitutes a "likely voter" contributed to the difference between CNN and the Washington Post, but the opacity of the two likely voter screens makes it difficult to be sure about exactly how.

Despite the ABC News/Washington Post poll, Obama leads by an average of 3.9 points in polls conducted since the DNC, 48.7 to 44.8 for Romney. Part of the downward pressure was due to a downtick in Obama's support in Rasmussen and Reuters/Ipsos, although Obama's approval rating held at 52 percent in Rasmussen and Obama gained an additional point in Gallup's tracking poll. A new PPP/DailyKos/SEIU national survey showed Obama leading by 6 points among likely voters, which partially counter-acted Obama's weak showing in the ABC News/Washington Post poll.

SurveyUSA shows Obama leading in Florida by 4 points. That’s actually down from their last survey, which showed Obama up by 5 in the Sunshine State. But a 4 point Obama lead is quite consistent with SurveyUSA’s other post-DNC polls, which show Obama up by 10 in Minnesota and 16 in Washington. What do all of these numbers have in common? They’re all very near Obama’s 2008 performance.