By this point, if you are the type of person who cares about iterative change in mobile devices, you will already know all about how the latest version of the iPhone could improve your life. A slow trickle of whispers turned into a flood two weeks ago, when Apple sent out official invitations to its launch event at the Yerba Buena Center in downtown San Francisco. Prototypes surfaced, only to be exposed as fakes. Analysts predicted that sales of the new gadget could actually shift the nation’s GDP, and that the future of the company—now the most valuable U.S. company ever—rode on its success.

Apple launches have been media circuses for a while now. This year, though, something strange happened: Other companies started planning their own launch events around the new iPhone’s big day. As rumors of the September 12 drop date spread, Samsung, Google, Amazon, and Nokia scheduled glitzy rollouts for the week before, as if they didn’t even want to try giving off any light after the brightest star had gone supernova.

So not only does that tiny little gadget host your personal calendar—nowadays it also sets the retail calendars for a host of great big companies.

How did we get to the point where it seems totally normal that every Apple product launch should be anticipated with the kind of buzz normally reserved for the Super Bowl and the second coming of Christ? The point where now, all big announcements take the form of a company founder parading around on stage with the revolutionary new object in his hands?