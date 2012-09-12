Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Is our cultural obsession with tech prodigies making hackers into heroes?

NYRB | 19 min (4,817 words)

Nearly four decades ago, a child went missing in the jungle. Then last month she returned to her village at last.

OPEN Magazine | 9 min (2306 words)

Sex and secularism: Why are there no women in the secular movement?

The Humanist | 15 min (3,779 words)