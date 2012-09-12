“Ghosts in the Machine,” on view at the New Museum through the end of this month, tackles a boldface subject: the passionate emotions provoked by mechanical devices. The show is nothing if not relevant, arriving at a time when many people have an intimate relationship with machines, especially with their iPhones, enjoying how these elegantly designed little powerhouses fit the elegance of the human hand. We are in one of those periods—they’ve arrived, off and on, since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution—when the capacity of machines to expand human possibilities looks close to limitless, and the intellectual exhilaration takes on an almost erotic charge.

The speed of train travel once had this kind effect. Now it’s the smartphone that has the change-everything magic; it keeps you in touch with your friends, gives you advice about where to go to dinner, sells you a book, pays a bill, answers factual questions that come up in the course of a conversation. Machines can expand our possibilities, and surely that’s thrilling—at least until the machines take on a life of their own, with possibilities that outstrip or confound our own needs and desires. A mechanical utopia is not necessarily all that different from a mechanical dystopia. This, too, is a theme of “Ghosts in the Machine.” One of the presiding ghosts here, subject of works by Henrik Olesen, is Alan Turing, whose brilliant contributions to the history of computing could not protect him from the horrific medical practices marshaled to “cure” his homosexuality.

Massimiliano Gioni and Gary Carrion-Murayari, who together organized the show at the New Museum, are interested in both the romance and the anti-romance that artists have had with machines for the past 50 or 60 years, although they also reach back earlier in the twentieth century, including cartoons by Rube Goldberg and Duchamp’s Large Glass in a mid-century reconstruction. It is symptomatic of our anxious moment, and especially of the youngish crowd that flocks to the New Museum, that techno chic rapidly segues into retro-techno chic. The infatuation with the iPhone and sundry other contemporary wonders may be symbiotically related to a growing fascination with the sixteenth- and seventeenth-century cabinets of curiosities, those early attempts to put the whole world within one’s reach. Could it be that as eagerly as many embrace the next device, there is something consoling about the spent dreams of earlier technologies, at least for a generation that is constantly told it won’t do as well as its parents?

You see retro-techno chic in the hipster fascination with Victorian technology; in the enthusiasm at Brooklyn flea markets for typewriters and record players; and the same sensibility reaches a far wider audience with Martin Scorsese’s glorious salute to cinema’s early days, Hugo. All of this is somehow in the background, and maybe even the foreground, of “Ghosts in the Machine,” which Gioni indeed says was conceived as a Wunderkammer—a cabinet of curiosities. One theme in Scorsese’s Hugo was automata, and among the offerings at the New Museum is Philippe Parreno’s The Writer, a video of an antique automaton. At “Ghosts in the Machine,” fading technologies yield objets d’art—which can be understood as symptoms of decadence or as paths to salvation, depending on your point of view.