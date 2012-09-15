My mother’s old now;

she’s almost my baby.

Soon she’ll have to go to school.

Death will have to take her.

He has her during the week,

I get her on weekends.

I’m like my mother—

neither of us can drive.

The court didn’t care for that.

That’s why I didn’t win full custody.

So, on weekends, my mother and I wait at a bus shelter.

Death’s around here someplace—

no such thing as unsupervised visits, with him.