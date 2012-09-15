At the Department of Motor Vehicles

to renew my driver’s license, I had to wait

two hours on one of those wooden benches

like pews in the Church of Latter Day

Meaninglessness, where there is no

stained glass (no windows at all, in fact),

no incense other than stale cigarette smoke

emanating from the clothes of those around me,

and no sermon, just an automated female voice

calling numbers over a loudspeaker.

And one by one the members of our sorry

congregation shuffled meekly up to the pitted

altar to have our vision tested or to seek

redemption for whatever wrong turn we’d taken,

or pay indulgences, or else be turned away

as unworthy of piloting our own journey.

Pausing to look around, I used my numbered

ticket as a bookmark, and it was as if the dim

fluorescent light had been transformed

to incandescence. The face of the Hispanic guy

in a ripped black sweatshirt glowed with health,

and I could tell that the sulking white girl

accompanied by her mother was brimming

with secret excitement to be getting her first license,

already speeding down the highway, alone,

with all the windows open, singing.

This poem appeared in the October 4, 2012 issue of the magazine.