The search for the person or people behind the YouTube video that reportedly sparked violent attacks on U.S. missions in the Middle East is one of the odder stories I have ever followed. Today the Associated Press reported that U.S. law enforcement believes a man named Nakoula Basseley Nakoula is responsible for the video, which may or may not be a trailer for a longer film. Nakoula is a Coptic Christian in southern California and while his plan appears to have been to exact some revenge on Muslims for their treatment of Christians in Egypt, he almost certainly has endangered other Coptic Christians.

Nakoula denied to the AP that he was behind the YouTube video, saying that he merely managed logistics for the production company involved. But Nakoula says a lot of things. According to the AP, he has used at least three aliases and pled no contest in 2010 to federal bank fraud charges, for which he was sentenced to prison and ordered not to use computers or the internet for five years. If Nakoula was indeed the main figure behind the controversial anti-Muslim video, he has violated those terms. Among his fake personas, Nakoula has gone by the name Sam Bacile and spent yesterday telling reporters that he (Bacile) was an Israeli Jew who had financed the video with the help of “100 Jewish donors.”

The crude video, which badly dubs references to Islam and the name “Muhammad” over other dialogue, portrays the Prophet Muhammad as a philanderer and child abuser. According to Nakoula’s only other known collaborator, the conservative anti-Islam activist Steve Klein, the idea was to market the movie to Muslims to open their eyes to the sordid “truth” about their prophet. That’s one reason they called the movie “The Innocence of Muslims.”

The whole scheme sounds like something even Wile E. Coyote would see couldn’t possibly work. But Nakoula—who told reporters yesterday that “Islam is a cancer”—doesn’t seem to have thought through many details of his grand plan. For one, his initial claim to be an Israeli Jew was a verifiable lie clearly intended to lead reporters in the wrong direction, caring not at all about the potential for violent backlash against Jewish communities. That came after Nakoula had already translated the video into Arabic and posted that version on YouTube, a move he had to have known would incite Islamists in his home country and elsewhere. Again, Nakoula thought nothing about the violence that could—and did—result.