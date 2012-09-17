JUNOT DIAZ’S CULTURAL in-betweenness, his themes of dislocation and fractured identity, often get him lumped into the category of “immigrant lit.” Several years ago, NPR hosted Díaz—who emigrated from the Dominican Republic at the age of six—along with Jhumpa Lahiri and Joseph O’Neill in a discussion of “what it means to be American.” But Díaz’s style has little in common with O’Neill or Lahiri, or even with Latin American novelists such as Sandra Cisneros and Julia Alvarez. These are writers who use sentimentality as a narrative engine. The confrontation between the new and old worlds is meditative and wistful, even when the memories are dark. “All I hear is my own breathing and the blessed silence of those cool, clear nights under the anacahuita tree before anyone breathes a word of the future,” writes Julia Alvarez in In The Time of The Butterflies, which, like Díaz’s work, deals with the brutalities of Trujillo’s regime in the Dominican Republic. For Alvarez, culture clash plays out gently and internally; the immigrant experience is a quiet kind of reckoning. For Díaz, it is noisier and more violent. He buries all sentimentality in prose that is sharp and profane and aggressively male.

And so it is perhaps more worthwhile to compare Díaz to another literary tradition: the macho writers in the vein of Hemingway and Mailer and Martin Amis. These are authors for whom masculinity is a kind of boast, the origin of their pride; and also a hermetically self-satisfied worldview in which women and booze and sporting events are objects of equal carnal attention. The novels of Mailer and Amis are one-way mirrors through which we watch men deploying their testosterone-fueled urges and indulging their casual misogyny. “I realize, when I can bear to think about it, that all my hobbies are pornographic in tendency,” says John Self in Amis’s Money. “The element of lone gratification is bluntly stressed.” These characters might at times seem lonely or pathetic, but beneath it all there is a brutish romance to the figure of the solitary male.

In some ways, Díaz directly borrows from this tradition. The protagonist of most of the stories in Díaz’s latest collection, This Is How You Lose Her, is Yunior—the same Yunior who narrates Díaz’s novel, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (2007) and much of Díaz’s first short story collection, Drown (1997). Yunior can be read as the consummate Dominican macho: hip, vulgar, streetwise. His brother Rafa even more directly embodies the type. Rafa discards girls at the first twitch of boredom. He revels lazily in his status as man of the house. “Rafa would detach himself [from his girlfriend] and cowboy-saunter over to Mami and say, You got something for me to eat, vieja? Claro que sí, Mami’d say, trying to put her glasses on.” Even when Rafa is gravely sick with cancer, he continues to bring girls home, sneaking them down to the basement.

But it would be wrong to claim testosterone as the driving force behind all of Díaz’s fiction. His motives are more conflicted. Díaz’s characters are endlessly chasing girls, and abusing them, and losing them, and missing them, and chasing them again. They are part tough-talking Caribbean playboys, part reluctant romantics. Maleness and femaleness circle each other in his writing as two diametric emotional forces. In interviews Díaz even displays some of this tension himself. In New York magazine a few months ago, he reminisced melancholically about his former fiancée in one breath and then admitted to cheating on half his girlfriends in the next. He once told NPR that he “wasn’t really encouraged to imagine women as fully human” as he was growing up. “I had a very hypermasculine childhood and very effete dreams,” he recently remarked in Publishers Weekly. Here he might have been describing the intense, jangling energy of his fiction: the macho prose revved up with lust and ego, with its disarmingly tender core.