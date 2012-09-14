Is the Missouri senator squandering Todd Akin’s political gift?

ON SEPTEMBER 6, as Democratic activists fill a North Carolina arena for Barack Obama’s acceptance speech, Senator Claire McCaskill strolls onto the patio of The Royale, a modish St. Louis bar and grill. The crowd is rather different from the one in Charlotte: young professionals swilling craft beer, not fiftysomething delegates hoisting “forward” signs. Yes, the eatery’s televisions are tuned to Charlotte, but McCaskill ignores the proceedings, opting to schmooze instead. “Boy, that looks good!” she effuses as she passes a table of women splitting the “Boozy-Q” liquor-enhanced devil’s food cake. She soon decamps to a nearby watch-party for Obama volunteers where she actually takes in a few minutes of Joe Biden’s address before posing for photos. But within less than an hour of appearing at The Royale, McCaskill is gone. Missouri’s embattled Democratic senator will watch the president in private, at her mom’s house.

As it happens, I’ve come to Missouri to watch McCaskill hide. Earlier in the summer, the senator announced that she’d be skipping her party’s convention in what looked an awful lot like a desperate effort to distance herself from a president likely to get wiped out in Missouri. Obama, who ran close in the Show Me state four years ago, isn’t even campaigning here this time. McCaskill’s strategy boiled down to hiding from the same candidate she’d endorsed over Hillary Clinton four years earlier. And then, of course, something funny happened: McCaskill’s opponent, Representative Todd Akin, declared that women have natural contraceptive defenses in cases of “legitimate rape.” The blunder transformed the race from a likely steamrolling into a toss-up. It also gave McCaskill an opportunity to run right back into the arms of a party busily wooing moderate women by highlighting the GOP’s troglodytic gender politics. But as speaker after speaker in Charlotte takes time to note GOP leaders’ troubling legislative language about rape, McCaskill, who’s just been handed a gift-wrapped cudgel, still seems to be hiding.

If Akin’s comments have turned McCaskill into the Democratic heroine battling the very embodiment of the GOP war on women, her campaign hasn’t gotten the message. The TV spots she releases in the run-up to convention week body-check President Obama, boasting, “Claire’s never afraid to stand up to anyone, including the president—on cap-and-trade, anti-business regulations, and the Keystone pipeline.” Her stump speech still touts her status as the Senate’s most moderate member (“the sweet spot,” she calls it). Unless asked, McCaskill avoids the word “rape,” whether or not it is preceded by the term “legitimate.” Her prolific Twitter feed includes scant mention of the r-word. And now the polls, after swinging wildly toward McCaskill in the week following Akin’s gaffe, have tightened up. Is she squandering the greatest political gift a pol can get? To the contrary. McCaskill’s avoidance is its own strategy. And it might be brilliant.

CLAIRE McCASKILL is such a skilled campaigner that she can stump for a while before it dawns on you that she doesn’t offer many reasons to vote for Claire McCaskill. As she tours the state in a hulking, bug-smeared RV, McCaskill’s M.O. consists of offering concrete reasons not to vote for Todd Akin. “Todd Akin,” she tells union families at a sweltry Labor Day picnic in Springfield, “believes it’s a-OK to privatize Medicare and Social Security, the safety net for the middle class.” To college students at the University of Missouri–Kansas City, she cautions, “He also wants to take away the minimum wage.” Akin favors a tax cut for the wealthy. Akin calls student loans “a stage-three cancer of socialism.” And so on.