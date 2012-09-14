Because what they’ve done is weird, Reitz and Mickesh have gotten international press attention, which makes things weirder. Online comments in response have ranged from supportive to condemnatory (often “Why don’t you look for a job?” even though Mickesh is now full-time employed), but, either way, the idea of fighting unemployment with Disneyland touches on something visceral. Anyone who has suffered a bout of joblessness knows that one of its effects is to spoil leisure. Absent work, play loses its meaning. The bold stroke of Mickesh and Reitz was to forbid the bad from spoiling the good, to enjoy play even without work. Going to Disneyland is, sometimes, a way to persevere.

As the clock approached nine, Mickesh got up to go home. She’s looking for a housemate because being unemployed for eleven months ate through her savings, and she has a mortgage and maintenance payment of about $1,600 a month for a three-bedroom home in Lake Forest that she bought in the late ’90s.

Reitz, who likes to stay for the fireworks, and sometimes until the park shuts down, showed me around some more. We strolled by the Enchanted Tiki Room and wandered through Adventureland. The Haunted Mansion had no line, so we walked in. As we waited in the Portrait Gallery, not long before a voice from above broke in to say, “Welcome, foolish mortals,” I asked Reitz about dealing with the bad days. What about when he’s feeling dejected? “I might go and sit on one of the benches somewhere, just relax, look at the sights, stay by myself a little more, not talk to people,” Reitz said. “Then I’ll get into my photography, find different things to take pictures of, and that sometimes can do it.” Reitz showed me a smartphone picture of a flamingo lawn ornament he’d snapped in one of the gift shops. “Every time I take a look at it, it puts a smile on my face,” he said.

Outside, the water show Fantasmic! was underway, with animation projected onto clouds of fog. I asked Reitz if he’d ever taken his daughter to Disneyland, and he said he had, but changed the subject. We were nearing the Matterhorn, Reitz’s favorite attraction. “My mom talks about how I used to go on this, because back when we were kids, they didn’t have those height restrictions,” he said. “So I’d take my blankie and go on the ride with them.” Soon, we were boarding the Matterhorn’s bobsled-like cars. We swooshed through the mountains in seconds. It was a good ride.

I was tired by now, with a drive ahead, so Reitz walked me out of the park and pointed me toward the Buzz Lightyear buses that would take me back to my car. Reitz said he was going to stick around until closing time, maybe meet up with some friends. We shook hands, and I headed out to get on with reality, and Reitz back in to escape it for a little longer.

T.A. Frank is a special correspondent for The New Republic. This article appeared in the October 4, 2012 issue of the magazine.