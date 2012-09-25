Given how well Johnson stages this family drama, it is somewhat surprising that she explains Kerouac’s aesthetics in ethnic terms rather than personal ones. She argues that Kerouac realized his genius only when he fully realized his French Canadian heritage, and that his greatest aesthetic success occurred when he achieved a style of English prose infused with the joual he grew up speaking.

Kerouac certainly considered his ethnicity central to his writing. In 1950, he wrote in his journal that as a “Canuck” he had “undergone the same feelings any Jew, Greek, Negro, or Italian feels in America.” Those were all still immigrant or at least marginalized cultures, and Johnson shows that Kerouac felt kinship with them—when his football coaches would not play him, when his father told him that French, not joual, was a language for literature. Such instruction made him eager to master American English, to be All-American, first conventionally and then in the countercultural archetype he made of Neal Cassady in On the Road. Contrary to myth, Kerouac struggled for years to complete On the Road, finishing a draft only after he wrote a long, spontaneous novella-like piece in French.

But it is one thing to say that these conflicts drove Kerouac to write, and quite another to say that his resolving them gives his work merit and that this resolution was the foundational factor of his work—which is the implicit argument of The Voice is All. This emphasis feels myopic and without much to back it up: Johnson spends roughly two pages on the French Canadianness of Kerouac’s prose, with just one example of its French qualities: “Describing the ‘grands formes’ of American literature, the word unsoundable came to him as a more forceful equivalent of insondable than unfathomable, which had more syllables and would have been weaker rhythmically.” “Unsoundable” has been used that way in English for centuries; Kerouac did not invent a new use for the word.

Lacking evidence for her central thesis, Johnson slides between an explanation of his French-language roots and other stylistic impulses that were not distinctly French Canadian: “Plainness and concreteness was what he was after. … the way thoughts came to him before he changed them by turning them into English or tried to make them literary in ways that embellished them too much.” This is really a veiled defense of Kerouac’s spontaneous-seeming prose: it cannot be careless and self-indulgent if it effortlessly expresses the speech of a marginal culture.

Perhaps the reason why Johnson grasps for another element of literary merit and yet fails to explain persuasively his literary merit is that she never really entertains the possibility that it needs defending. He is a “genius,” an “unlikely miracle,” a “great artist”—all that from her introduction alone. She is so invested in the “victory of Jack Kerouac” that she hardly criticizes his mature work, and is so invested in him as a person that she misses the shallowness of the way he often wrote. After all, he also wrote that way to her. A letter that described a spiritual revelation in a storm was followed by a typically self-indulgent celebration: “Rarin to go in Tangiers … the city of vice! whee!” The lack of reflection makes you wonder whether he had a real revelation or just wanted just to show that he was the sort of person to whom deep and mystical things happened. Superficial spiritualism stayed with him. At a panel discussion in 1958, arguing for the personal compassion of God, he described sitting under a tangerine tree and translating the Diamond Sutra. When a fruit falls in his lap, he thinks, “Right, boing; I said, okay, personal god.” Not exactly rigorous metaphysical thinking.

But Johnson believes in his writing as she once believed in him. Perhaps the reason she does not criticize the excited mysticism of his prose is that it reminds her so strongly of the exciting and mysterious life Kerouac once offered her. But if her faith was understandable and beautiful to read about in her memoir, its persistence turns her biography into hagiography. You cannot write a biography of a god.

