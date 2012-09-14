THE ROAD TO PITTSBURGH leads through tunnels and past towns, Appalachia, mountain hollers where the sons of miners have yet to hear of Halas’s modern T-Formation. The city appears all at once, revealed like the payoff of a magic trick, a scrim of bridges and buildings stained to a deep mottled rust. I spent an afternoon at the Heinz History Center, in a wing dedicated to the sporting history of Western Pennsylvania. The first room is centered by a life-size statue of Franco Harris, the Steelers running back, catching a ball deflected off a helmet. Harris ran it for a touchdown, leading his team to a playoff win over the Oakland Raiders in 1972, starting a run that did not end until the Steelers won four Super Bowls. Considered one of the greatest plays in NFL history, it’s known as “The Immaculate Reception,” the religious nature of the pun being no accident.

The first pro leagues began here, in sooty towns that stud bituminous mountains, first as a recreation for workers, a diversion between shift whistles, then as factory squads that became competitive to the point of cheating, which meant ringers playing under assumed names, paid under the table, until those teams outgrew the mills and the leagues were organized. The Packers, who joined the NFL in its second season, are now the last of the factory town teams, preserved as a reminder of origins. The league is not unlike Don Quixote, a book written as a parody of a library of romantic literature that’s ceased to exist. The books are gone, but the joke remains.

I made two stops on my way out of Pittsburgh. Beaver Falls, the birthplace of Joe Namath, and Aliquippa, the hometown of Mike Ditka. Johnny Unitas worked on a road crew there. It might be the bleakest place I’ve ever been. Once the booming home of J & L Steel, it began its decline when the mill closed in the 1980s. Just about every store on Main Street is boarded. The people who remain appear trapped. The high school is on a hill above town. The football field is in a valley below, ratty, rocky, surrounded by row houses built for workers who died a generation ago. In such places, it can seem people have just one thing to offer: their bodies, which they fed to the factories and feed to the game.

What happens to such a place when the world changes? When an economy, which had been about bodies and brains, gives way to an economy about brains alone? In Aliquippa, you realize that the violence of the sport is not something that evolved but was one point of the game from the beginning, the hitting being a cure for every kind of mood, the way, when you are so low you have to reach up to touch bottom, nothing beats getting drunk, going to town, and picking a fight with a man twice your size. For some, the pro football’s appeal is the aerial assault, the ballet of receivers getting both feet in bounds, but for many of us it’s the stone-age pleasure of watching large men battle to the point of exhaustion. In its best moments, the game captures what it’s like to be alive in a world filled with assholes, friends, and enemies, and some help you, and more hurt you, and there is a place for teamwork and intelligence, but the winner is usually the person who can stand the most and take it the longest and get back on his feet just once more than he’s been knocked down.

THE COUNTRY OPENS UP as you cross into Ohio, the gloomy mill towns giving way to corn and silos, farms that stretch to the horizon. The Pro Football Hall of Fame had my car in its tractor beam, was collecting me, pulling me in. Why Canton? Because that’s where the league was really formed, in the showroom of Ralph Hay’s Hupmobile dealership in 1920, the team owners, Halas among them, sitting on the running boards of the sedans. The exhibit begins with a statue of Thorpe, continues through displays of old equipment: cleats, jerseys, football pants, and, most tellingly, helmets, which evolved from none at all to leather, plastic, then whatever space-age material they’re made of now. Ironically, football may have gotten more dangerous as helmets have improved: in part because the helmet itself has become the game’s most devastating weapon, in part because a man who feels invulnerable plays with the kind of abandon that results in nicknames like “the human missile.”

Canton’s holy of holies is a dimly-lit circular room lined with busts of the anointed, starting with Sammy Baugh and Curly Lambeau and ending, for now, with Cortez Kennedy and Curtis Martin. I compare the mood in this room, where grown men, in their jerseys, wander among stone heads, somber, serious, even a little sad, to the mood at national memorials, the Lincoln Monument, say, where we bear witness to some crucial American moment. As I’ve hinted, football is a religion, a shared history of victories and defeats. It’s all some people care about. Perhaps the sadness in the Hall comes from the sense that even religions, especially pagan ones, can die.

When I called a few old-time gridiron men, they spoke of football as “already gone,” their sport having evolved from the ball control game of their youth into a kind of “basketball on grass.” The phrase “already gone” was striking, as it seemed to suggest not just changes in the game but the death of the hardscrabble towns that gave pro football its first ethos. These men were dismissive of new rules meant to protect quarterbacks and receivers. The crack-back block, the forearm shiver, the clothesline, the head-slap that sent stars turning not unpleasantly around your helmet: getting hurt’s always been a part of it, they explained. Have the injuries gotten so much worse? No one really knows because no one bothered to examine the veterans of the ’33 Giants or ’46 Bears or ’64 Packers who became bewildered or angry in retirement, or made a spectacle of themselves at alumni dinners. They did not count them because they did not know, and they did not know because they did not care: football was just another risky job in a nation filled with them, and a better, more interesting life than that of steel mill welder (Ditka’s father) or coal deliveryman (Unitas’s father). Danger was the not unreasonable cost of playing the game. Why do you think both sidelines go ghostly when a man stays down? Because each player knows it can all be over in a moment, not just the game, nor the season, but everything. It’s one of the truths that makes football more tense than other sports: The stakes are high and the pain is real; the only true thing on a TV schedule loaded with reality shows.

Talking to the old timers came as something of relief, for they approved of my love of big hits. I used to hope the Bears would lose the coin toss so their defense would come on first. I wanted to see the other team not just beaten but annihilated, their quarterback too intimidated to even look downfield. In your mind, the opposition becomes the enemy, and there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing your enemy humiliated. Yes, it’s just a game, but for the few hours it takes to play, it feels like justice. I was afraid this suggested a flaw in my character, a deficiency, but the old-timers reassured me. It doesn’t make you a psychopath, they said, it makes you a fan. Football is violent by design. It became a sensation because of television, yes, but also because it expressed certain truths about American life: the dangers of the mines and mills, dirt, struggle, blood, grime, the division of labor, the all-importance of the clock. But we’ve changed, which is why white middle- and upper-middle-class fans recoil at the cascade of injuries that can make ESPN resemble the surgery channel: not because football is different, nor because the injuries have gotten so much worse, but because we’ve become increasingly careful as our society has become increasingly safe; we’ve lost our tolerance for risk. Football is the perfect game for the country America used to be.

The sun was going down when I left the Hall. There was a gridiron near the entrance, the kind of field I would’ve quarterbacked all over when I was a kid, running my brother through the classic patterns: the buttonhook, the post, the down and in. And yes, there were kids out there in the gloaming, playing with the same wild, loose-limb joy I remembered from identical evenings 30 years back. I went over in the hope of talking my way into the game, and I walked slowly and just as deliberately as Johnny Unitas heading to the huddle, head down, going through each play in his mind, conjuring, as if by determination alone, that last winning drive. I realized that they were kicking a soccer ball.

Rich Cohen is the author of The Fish That Ate the Whale: The Life and Times of America’s Banana King. This article appeared in the October 4, 2012 issue of the magazine.